What to do in Bangkok this weekend and next (August 22 to 31)

Parties, art, films, and music festivals - here's your guide to the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

Cita Catellya
Sound healing and movie screening in Bangkok. Image via Slowcombo (left) and TEA Art Hub (right)

August in Bangkok isn’t slowing down, with the rain, the heat, and a packed calendar all proving it this weekend. You’ll find late-night parties, art that bends the imagination, films screened on ice, and dinosaurs stomping along the riverfront.

If you’re still deciding where to go, here’s our pick of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (and the upcoming weekend, too, in case you’re planning ahead!).

In addition to the following events, there are plenty of concerts happening in Bangkok this August.

Event (click to jump to section) Date & Time Location Price
Yoga in the Garden – Into the Nature Flow at Royal Orchid Sheraton Saturday, August 30, 7am to 10.30am Riverside Garden, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok
Bunker at HORN Bangkok Friday, August 22, 10pm HORN Silom Soi 4 500 baht (includes 2 drinks)
Made for Business series at Apple CentralwOrld Friday, August 22, 4pm to 5pm Apple CentralwOrld Free entry
The Swap Social: Clothing Swap Saturday, August 23, 2.30pm to 6.30pm Thong Lo Center of the Arts 350 baht (free for guys and kids 12 and under)
Embrace yourself with all colors at Slowcombo Saturday, August 23, 11am to 1pm Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo 2,666 baht
Movie On Ice by Skyline Film Bangkok Saturday, August 23 (1pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm)
Sunday, August 24 (1pm, 4.30pm)		 Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club Sukhumvit 550 baht per movie
Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 Saturday, August 23 to Sunday, August 24 IMPACT Challenger Hall 1-3 From 4,500 baht (1 day) / 8,500 baht (2 days)
TEA Art Weekend at TEA Art Hub Saturday, August 23 to Sunday, August 24, 3pm to 9pm TEA Art Hub Free entry
Dying Sun by Kolahon at Curu Gallery Saturday, August 23 to Thursday, September 11, 12pm to 5pm
(Closed Mon & Tue)		 Curu Gallery Free entry
Jurassic World: The Experience Daily, 11am to 10pm Asiatique The Riverfront 769 baht (Mon–Fri before 4pm)
989 baht (after 4pm & weekends)

Yoga in the Garden – Into the Nature Flow at Royal Orchid Sheraton

Yoga in the Garden at Royal Orchid Sheraton Bangkok
Yoga in the Garden. Image via Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 7am to 10.30am

Location: Riverside Garden, Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Bangkok

There’s no better time to swap late nights for an early reset than the weekend, and there’s no better place than Royal Orchid Sheraton to do it. The hotel is launching a new riverside wellness series with yoga in the garden.

For this first edition, the morning starts with a self-acupressure ritual inspired by inspired by Sulwhasoo’s Concentrated Ginseng expertise before easing into a gentle flow led by Kru Big from Absolute, one of the biggest names in yoga, Pilates, and Rhythm Cycling here.

After class, you can linger in the garden with detox juices, healthy bites, and a little wellness social time. Goodie bags and lucky draw prizes round it off to make this wellness series even more exciting.

Bunker at HORN Bangkok

A night at HORN Bangkok
A night at HORN Bangkok. Image by zeterbiesn via horn.bkk

Date & Time: Friday, August 22, 10pm

Location: HORN Silom Soi 4

Price: 500 baht (includes 2 drinks)

Do you want to party this weekend in Bangkok? Then HORN is where you’ll want to land. This one is all about techno at its most unrestrained, with three DJs pushing sound into strange and exhilarating places.

Madman, a Bangkok local with Swedish roots, layers minimalist beats with raw emotion. EM-J brings absurd humour into the underground. Then DJ-ÖRK takes the decks with her playful chaos.

Made for Business series at Apple CentralwOrld

Made for Business series at Apple CentralWorld
The CEO of Karun, Russ Tanyanapak. Image via Apple

Date & Time: Friday, August 22, 4pm to 5pm

Location: Apple CentralwOrld

Price: Free entry

If you’re an entrepreneur looking for a little inspiration this weekend, Apple CentralWorld is hosting Spotlight: Brew Your Brand Success with KARUN’s Secret Recipe and Apple session with Russ Tanyanapak, the CEO of KARUN, the Thai tea brand that turned a family recipe into a business success. Russ will share how she built a strong identity for the brand and how Apple tools support everything from marketing and campaigns to managing stores and customer experience.

It’s part of Made for Business series and a chance to see how creativity and technology come together to grow a brand. It’s free to join, but make sure to register beforehand.

The Swap Social: Clothing Swap by Bangkok Recycling Chain at Thong Lo Center of the Arts

The Swap Social in Bangkok, August 2025
The Swap Social: Clothing Swap by Bangkok Recycling Chain at Thong Lo Center of the Arts. Image via Thailand Recycling Chain Official

Date & Time: Saturday, August 23, 2.30pm to 6.30pm

Location: Thong Lo Center of the Arts, Thong Lor Soi 25

Price: 350 baht (free for guys and kids 12 and under)

How about refreshing your wardrobe without spending a fortune? The Swap Social is back this August, inviting you to trade in the pieces you no longer wear for something new-to-you.

Hosted by Bangkok Recycling Chain, it’s a clothing swap with no limits. So bring as much or as little as you like and walk away with fresh finds that keep fashion sustainable.

But the clothes are just the bonus because you’ll also get to meet others who are passionate about conscious living and rethinking consumption. You can even contribute clothes without swapping, or lend a hand as a volunteer and join the fun at no cost. Be sure to email bkkrecyclingchain@gmail.com to register as a volunteer.

Embrace yourself with all colors at Slowcombo

Embrace yourself with all colors at Slowcombo Bangkok
Embrace yourself with all colors workshop. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Saturday, August 23, 11am to 1pm

Location: Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 2,666 baht

For something a little more grounding, head over to Slowcombo for a unique workshop that combines personal colour analysis with chakra sound healing to help you tap into your energy and reconnect with yourself.

Two healers will guide you through aura meditation and sound therapy, while a beauty expert unlocks your personal colour palette. There’s also a ritual skincare session to round things off.

Movie On Ice by Skyline Film Bangkok at Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club Sukhumvit

Movie On Ice by Skyline Film Bangkok
Movie On Ice. Image via Skyline Film Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, August 23, 1pm, 4.30pm, and 7.45pm; Sunday, August 24, 1pm and 4.30pm

Location: Sub-Zero Ice Skate Club Sukhumvit

Price: 550 baht per movie

Skyline Film Bangkok is giving movie night a frosty twist by turning Sub-Zero Ice Skate CLub into a cinema on ice. For one weekend only, you can lace up skates, glide across the rink for free, sip on a chilled drink, and then settle in for a line-up of six films.

The programme swings from heartstring-pulling dramas like Me Before You, One Day, and The Theory of Everything, to pure escapism with Barbie and Beauty and the Beast, as well as the adventure-filled The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Since there’s no age restrictions, it’s an easy pick for a date, family outing, or a night out with friends.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

 

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 at Impact Challenger Hall

The fun at Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024
The fun at Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024. Image via Summer Sonic Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, August 23 to Sunday, August 24

Location: IMPACT Challenger hall 1-3

Price: Start from 4,500 baht per person (1 day ticket) / 8,500 baht per person (2 days ticket)

Summer Sonic Bangkok, one of the biggest music festivals in Thailand, is back! The Black Eyed Peas will kick things off with sing-along anthems that shaped the 2000s, before Alicia Keys takes over the next night with that voice that can hush a room or lift an arena. Camila Cabello’s on the bill, too, along with dozens more acts split across two stages.

Tickets are available via summersonicbkk.com.

TEA Art Weekend at TEA Art Hub

TEA Art Weekend on August 17
TEA Art Weekend on August 17. Image via TEA Art Hub

Date & Time: Saturday, August 23 to Sunday, August 24, 3pm to 9pm

Location: TEA Art Hub

Price: Free

The second and final run of TEA Art Weekend is coming! Just like last weekend, you can expect Japanese films, short films, live performances, and music inside TEA Art Hub (Thai East Asian Art Hub).

You can catch screenings like Kusama: Infinity and Drive My Car, then wander through the mini art fair lined with artists, galleries, and brands that are both chich and playful. Everything’s free, from the screenings to the shows!

Dying Sun by Kolahon at Curu Gallery

Dying Sun by Kolahon at CURU Gallery Bangkok
Dying Sun by Kolahon. Image via Curu Gallery

Date & Time: Saturday, August 23 to Thursday, September 11, 12pm to 5pm (closed Mondays & Tuesdays)

Location: Curu Gallery

Price: Free entry

Kolahon is bringing his solo exhibition Dying Sun to Curu Gallery, where swirling landscapes blur the line between the cosmic and the personal. Known for weaving chaos into harmony, his works reflect both his roots in landscape architecture and his travels through nature.

This show traces the fading of inner light and the quiet rebirth that follows, guiding you through spaces that feel both celestial and deeply human. It’s a meditative journey into stillness and renewal, perfect for anyone drawn to art that lingers long after you leave the room.

 

Jurassic World: The Experience at Asiatique The Riverfront

Jurassic World: The Experience at Asiatique the Riverfront Bangkok
Jurassic World: The Experience at Asiatique The Riverfront. Image via jurassicworldexperience.com/th

Date & Time: Daily, 11am to 10pm

Location: Asiatique The Riverfront

Price: 769 baht (Monday to Fri before 4pm) / 989 baht (daily after 4pm & weekends)

Bangkok has gone full prehistoric, and now you can step right into the action. Jurassic World: The Experience has just landed at Asiatique earlier this August, filling over 6,000 sqm with life-sized dinosaurs and epic adventure zones.

You can wander through Isla Nublar’s iconic gates, come face-to-face with a brachiosaurus, dodge a carnotaurus in the tunnels, and make a run for it when the t.rex appears. There’s also a petting zoo for dino fans, plus a themed restaurant and exclusive merch to take home.

Purchase your ticket for Jurassic World: The Experience.

 

So, are you going to lace up your skates or pull out your dancing shoes? Whatever you’re in the mood for, Bangkok has it covered. Have fun!

