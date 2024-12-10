Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:16, 10 December 2024| Updated: 11:30, 10 December 2024
Picture courtesy of Phuket Marine Office

Officials in Phuket conducted a thorough inspection at Laem Sai Pier in Tambon Thepkrasattri yesterday, December 9, uncovering 10 unlicensed jet skis being rented out to tourists. This action was part of a broader initiative to ensure adherence to maritime regulations.

The operation was spearheaded by Prawet Suphachai, Director of the Marine Department Region 5 branch, with the support of Phuket Marine Chief Natchapong Pranit. Joining them were Somkid Chokong, an advisor to the governor, and Somsak Niltib, a transport expert leading the task force. Together, they aimed to uphold compliance with navigation laws as per a provincial directive.

An official report highlighted the discovery of 10 unlicensed jet skis. Each operator involved faced charges under Section 9 of the Thai Navigation Act B.E. 2456, as amended by Section 60, No. 14 B.E. 2535. This violation incurs a penalty of up to 10,000 baht (US$300) per offence.

The report confirmed that each operator was fined 10,000 baht, though it did not specify the exact number of operators penalised, reported The Phuket News.

In addition to the fines, officials issued a strict warning to the operators, prohibiting the use of jet skis for tourist services until they meet the legal requirements.

Photo: Phuket Marine Office

In related news, police in Phuket have made waves by seizing six unlicenced jet skis during a dramatic raid at Cape Yamu, Pa Khlok, Thalang.

The operation, on November 28, led by Phuket Marine Police and Marine Department officers, was launched under orders from Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and Phuket Marine Chief Natchapong Pranit.

The raid, conducted at Yamu Pier, aligns with a provincial policy prioritising maritime safety and strict adherence to regulations.

According to an official report, six jet skis were found operating without licences, a clear violation of Section 9 of the Thai Navigation Act 1913, updated by Section 60 (No. 14) 1992.

The offending operators, whose identities remain undisclosed, were slapped with the maximum penalty of 10,000 baht per jet ski.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

