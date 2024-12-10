Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:05, 10 December 2024| Updated: 11:35, 10 December 2024
Temperatures rise in Thailand, heavy rain persists in the south
The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a forecast indicating a rise in temperatures across Thailand today, with increases of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius expected. However, the southern region will continue to experience heavy rainfall in some areas.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours reveals that the moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass currently covering the upper part of Thailand and the South China Sea is beginning to weaken.

This change will lead to an increase in temperatures in the upper regions of Thailand, although it will remain chilly in the mornings. Meanwhile, the southern lower region is expected to have heavy rainfall in certain areas.

Northern Thailand will experience cool mornings, with the lowest temperatures ranging from 19 to 22 degrees Celsius and the highest from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. On the mountain peaks, the weather will be cold, with the minimum temperature dropping to between 8 and 15 degrees Celsius.

In the northeastern region, temperatures will rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, with morning temperatures ranging from 16 to 22 degrees Celsius and highs of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. The mountain tops will continue to feel cool to cold, with minimum temperatures between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius.

The central region will see cool mornings with low temperatures between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius and highs of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the eastern region will have morning temperatures from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and maximums of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The sea in this area will have waves reaching approximately 1 metre, and offshore the waves could rise from 1 to 2 metres.

The eastern coast of the southern region will have thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rain, particularly in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures here will range from 23 to 24 degrees Celsius, with highs from 29 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Temperature rise

From Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards, the sea will have waves between 1 and 2 metres high, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves could exceed 2 metres. From Songkhla downwards, the sea will have waves around 2 metres high, with similar conditions in stormy areas.

On the western coast of the southern region, thunderstorms are also expected to cover 40% of the area, mainly in the provinces of Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Morning temperatures will be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, with highs from 31 to 32 degrees Celsius.

The sea will have waves less than 1 metre high, and further offshore, waves could reach over 1 metre. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will see partly cloudy skies, with the lowest temperatures ranging from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperatures from 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

