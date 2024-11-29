Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:01, 29 November 2024| Updated: 15:01, 29 November 2024
66 1 minute read
Illegal jet ski blitz: Phuket clamps down on rogue operators
Photo courtesy of Phuket Marine Office via Phuket News

Police in Phuket have made waves by seizing six unlicenced jet skis during a dramatic raid at Cape Yamu, Pa Khlok, Thalang.

The operation, yesterday, November 28, led by Phuket Marine Police and Marine Department officers, was launched under orders from Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and Phuket Marine Chief Natchapong Pranit.

The raid, conducted at Yamu Pier, aligns with a provincial policy prioritising maritime safety and strict adherence to regulations.

According to an official report, six jet skis were found operating without licences, a clear violation of Section 9 of the Thai Navigation Act 1913, updated by Section 60 (No. 14) 1992.

Related news

The offending operators, whose identities remain undisclosed, were slapped with the maximum penalty of 10,000 baht per jet ski. While this serves as a warning, police have also issued a directive banning unlicenced jet skis from offering services to tourists.

“This operation underscores the importance of compliance with maritime laws to ensure safety for all.”

Photo courtesy of Phuket Marine Office via Phuket News

Phuket Marine Office officials have urged all operators to adhere strictly to licensing requirements to avoid facing similar penalties in the future.

The crackdown is part of a broader campaign to promote responsible tourism and preserve Phuket’s reputation as a safe, world-class destination. With the bustling high season underway, authorities are determined to prevent illegal operations from tarnishing the island’s appeal, reported Phuket News.

Photo courtesy of Phuket Marine Office via Phuket News

In related news, police sought a reckless jet-ski rider responsible for a shocking hit-and-run incident at Patong Beach that left an Israeli tourist battered and bruised. The drama unfolded around 6.21pm on October 6, when the unidentified foreigner, piloting a white-and-blue jet-ski, smashed into swimmer Nimrod Filip Solomon before vanishing into the sunset.

In other news, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Marine Police Region 8 arrested two tour boat operators in Phuket for a series of breaches in February.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

