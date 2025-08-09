Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor

Phuket Immigration officers have launched a high-profile crackdown on illegal beach vendors following complaints from residents and business owners that Cambodian migrant workers were openly selling goods without permission.

Locals claimed the activity was damaging the island’s tourism image and undercutting Thai vendors who operate legally.

Superintendent of Phuket Immigration Police Colonel Kriangkrai Ariyaying ordered Deputy Superintendent Police Lieutenant Colonel Wisarut La-iat-ong, Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Wirot Srisapha, and the Phuket Immigration Investigation Unit to join forces with the Phuket Tourist Police for a targeted sweep of Patong Beach.

The operation ended with the arrest of 43 year old Cambodian national Samnang, who was caught peddling various brands of sunglasses to tourists without a work permit. Officers confiscated more than 20 pairs of sunglasses on the spot.

Police charged Samnang with “being an alien working without a work permit beyond his rights” under the Act on the Management of Alien Employment 2017, Section 8 in conjunction with Section 101.

During questioning, Samnang admitted that while he was legally allowed to work in Thailand as a labourer, he had been selling sunglasses illegally on Patong Beach until his arrest. He was taken into custody and handed over to investigators at Patong Police Station for further legal action, reported The Phuket News.

Officers said the operation was part of an ongoing mission to clean up the island’s image and safeguard its tourism industry.

“In line with the policies of the Royal Thai Police, the Immigration Bureau, and the Phuket Provincial Immigration Office, we are committed to addressing the issue of foreigners engaging in illegal work, illegal business activities, and transnational crimes.”

Officials said that these groups often cause public disturbance, compete unfairly with local workers, and can be linked to wider criminal networks such as call centre gangs or nominee holding companies.

The campaign also aims to ensure the safety of tourists and residents while boosting confidence among visitors to Phuket. Immigration chiefs have vowed that further beach inspections will continue, targeting unlicenced vendors and reinforcing that Phuket’s beaches are no place for illegal business.