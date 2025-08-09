Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam

Immigration police stormed a Pattaya condominium in a late-night raid, arresting a Malaysian man accused of secretly filming Thai women during sex and using the footage to extort cash.

The dramatic bust at 12.30am yesterday, August 8, followed a complaint from a woman who said she was lured via the WeChat app by the suspect, 24 year old Malaysian national Tak Sun Chong, posing as a friendly acquaintance. She claimed he invited her to his room, where hidden cameras recorded their intimate encounter. Tak allegedly demanded money, threatening to post the videos on pornographic websites if she refused.

Immigration and Pattaya City Police joined forces to apprehend the man, seizing two miniature hidden cameras, a flash drive, memory cards, multiple electronic devices, and two mobile phones.

A search of the flash drive uncovered numerous explicit videos recorded over several years, allegedly involving dozens of Thai women. Investigators believe some victims paid anywhere from a few hundred to tens of thousands of baht to keep the footage from going public.

Checks revealed the suspect had entered and exited Thailand multiple times on tourist visas but had overstayed his most recent visa by more than 400 days.

During questioning, Tak initially denied the allegations and refused to cooperate, but later admitted to producing the videos for blackmail purposes. He also confessed to using a stolen keycard to access a Jomtien condominium as his base, despite not living there, reported The Pattaya News.

Police say they remain sceptical about his full account and are investigating whether any of the footage was shared on secret or dark web platforms.

The suspect is now in custody at Pattaya City Police Station, with police vowing to identify and assist more victims of the alleged scheme.

In similar news, a 40 year old man was arrested in Phuket for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s unconscious best friend and secretly filming the assault. The incident reportedly occurred after a birthday party earlier this year. He was detained by Wichit Police while applying for a restaurant job in Phuket Town.