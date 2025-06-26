Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety

Phuket officials are ramping up security in one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations after a safety inspection at Patong Beach, aimed at reassuring tourists and locals.

Yesterday, June 25, a bomb scare was averted thanks to the swift action of local police, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units, and specially trained sniffer dogs.

At 12.30pm, Police Colonel Akanit Danpitaksan, Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, led a team of officers to inspect Patong Beach. The operation also included the EOD team from Patong Police Station, along with detectives from the Phuket Provincial Police Crime Suppression Division. Their mission? To search for suspicious objects or any hidden threats that could harm the public, tourists, or local businesses.

The heightened security is part of a larger effort to boost public confidence in Phuket’s safety, ensuring that tourists feel secure while enjoying the island’s famous beaches.

The inspection involved K9 sniffer dogs, specially trained to detect explosives and other dangerous materials. The beach, a hotspot for both tourists and vendors, is regularly patrolled by the police as part of their ongoing vigilance.

After over two hours of thorough checks, including scanning the beach and surrounding areas, authorities reported no findings of suspicious objects or threats.

“We have conducted a detailed inspection of the area to ensure the safety of both tourists and locals. Thankfully, no harmful items were discovered, and the operation has now been cancelled,” Pol. Col. Akanit confirmed.

Despite the all-clear, the EOD team and sniffer dogs will continue their patrols across Phuket, with upcoming checks planned for other important tourist attractions and landmarks on the island, reported The Phuket News.

This proactive security measure follows growing concerns in Thailand and globally about tourist safety in popular destinations. By ensuring such checks are in place, Phuket aims to maintain its image as a safe, welcoming destination for millions of visitors each year.