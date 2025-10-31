Thai minister scraps Patong tunnel plan in shock U-turn

Thailand’s transport ministry has overhauled a long-delayed tunnel project in Phuket, slashing its size, scrapping tolls, and shifting control.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister, Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, revealed a dramatic overhaul of the long-awaited project, cutting the tunnel’s width from 17 metres to just 10 and removing the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) from the equation altogether.

The Department of Highways will now take control, with tolls scrapped entirely, a move Phipat claims will “accelerate progress and reduce costs.”

But not everyone is cheering.

Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee slammed the decision, calling it a “complete demolition” of years of planning and accusing the government of risking public safety for political gain.

In a fiery post online, he wrote:

“The never-ending epic of the Patong Tunnel – which nation will get it? When will it be built? When will Phuket’s safety stop being a political game?

“The Patong Tunnel is a life-threatening emergency. It’s not just about convenience – it’s about people’s lives and Phuket’s safety image.”

Chalermpong highlighted the perilous Kathu-Patong road, infamous for steep slopes and deadly crashes involving trucks. In October last year, a large section collapsed after heavy rain. A smaller landslip followed this year, adding urgency to the need for a safer alternative.

The MP warned that years of studies could now be discarded and that critical motorcycle lanes, previously included in the four-lane design, may be lost.

“Are there real engineering concerns, or is this just an excuse to restart the process and open new doors for hidden interests or kickbacks?”

The tunnel was previously approved under an 11-billion-baht plan, with EXAT to fund construction through borrowing or bonds. The 3.98-kilometre route included an elevated section, a 1.85km tunnel through Khao Nakkerd hill, and separate lanes for cars and motorcycles. Toll fees were to start at 15 baht for bikes and 40 for cars, according to The Phuket News.

Land expropriation, costing 5.75 billion baht, was completed this year. Just last month, Patong Municipality began clearing the area.