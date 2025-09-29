EXAT mulls toll fee cuts and new Easy Pass perks

Transport minister’s cost-of-living push drives new expressway proposals

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong Westwood12 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
50 1 minute read
EXAT mulls toll fee cuts and new Easy Pass perks | Thaiger
Tolls on a Bangkok expressway | Photo via NBT World

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is weighing plans to reduce toll fees and roll out special campaigns to boost Easy Pass use, with some initiatives expected to start later in the year.

The proposal, reported today, September 29, aligns with Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn’s pledge to cut living costs within four months. EXAT said it is still awaiting official confirmation, which could come after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s policy announcement to Parliament.

In the meantime, EXAT is preparing incentives to encourage drivers to switch to Easy Pass and help ease congestion at toll booths. Pending board approval, the campaign could include discounts of up to 50% on special days.

Alongside the Easy Pass scheme, EXAT will also ask the Cabinet to approve its double-deck expressway project from Ngamwongwan to Rama 9. Under the plan, toll fees on the first and second expressway tiers along the stretch would be capped at 50 baht.

The 50-baht flat rate forms part of talks with private concessionaires, who would finance the second-tier expressway in return for a 22-year extension on the first and second-tier concessions.

EXAT mulls toll fee cuts and new Easy Pass perks | News by Thaiger
Expressway in Bangkok | Photo via Nirut Sangkeaw

In related EXAT news, Phuket’s long-delayed Patong Tunnel project has finally been approved, with a budget of nearly 11 billion baht. On August 26, the Cabinet backed a new investment model allowing EXAT to take direct control after private-sector bids fell through.

The tunnel will span 1.85 kilometres with elevated road sections on either side, creating a four-lane route between Kathu and Patong. Funding will be secured through borrowing or bonds backed by the Finance Ministry.

Related Articles

In other transport news, the Central Administrative Court has ordered the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Krung Thep Thanakom Co Ltd to pay 11 billion baht in unpaid operation and maintenance fees to Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC).

Latest Thailand News
EXAT mulls toll fee cuts and new Easy Pass perks | Thaiger Thailand News

EXAT mulls toll fee cuts and new Easy Pass perks

13 seconds ago
Thai construction worker killed in staircase collapse in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai construction worker killed in staircase collapse in Bangkok hotel

28 minutes ago
Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court orders BMA to pay 11 billion baht to BTS for Green Line operations

46 minutes ago
Anutin outlines new policies on tourism, trade, and constitutional reform | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin outlines new policies on tourism, trade, and constitutional reform

1 hour ago
Thai millionaire market owner found dead in Ratchaburi canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai millionaire market owner found dead in Ratchaburi canal

1 hour ago
Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts hospital upgrades with 45.8 million baht investment

2 hours ago
Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand

3 hours ago
Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms

4 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

4 hours ago
Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime

4 hours ago
South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest

4 hours ago
Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood

5 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces

6 hours ago
Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists

6 hours ago
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

23 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

1 day ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

1 day ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

1 day ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

1 day ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

1 day ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

1 day ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

1 day ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong Westwood13 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.