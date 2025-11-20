Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 20, 2025, 10:40 AM
A Phuket MP has called on officials to investigate the illegal construction of buildings on protected forestland after claims of encroachment surfaced.

Phuket’s forestland is under fresh scrutiny as Members of Parliament call for a full investigation into illegal construction encroaching on protected public land and animal pastures at Laem Phromthep.

At a press conference held at Parliament yesterday, November 19, Chalermpong Saengdee, an MP for Phuket District 2 from the Prachachon Party, accused a private company of building illegally on public land in Rawai. He urged provincial officials and the new Phuket governor to act swiftly before more of Phuket’s natural resources are lost to corporate interests.

MP Chalermpong said the disputed area was supposed to be protected land, but locals reported that seven prefabricated buildings had already been erected, with construction workers and machinery active on-site. He personally inspected the site on November 14 and confirmed the area was being developed.

According to local complaints, the company in question allegedly attempted to coerce residents into relinquishing their land to build a private driveway. Households were reportedly offered 1 million baht each, with deductions for land, construction, and administrative fees totalling over half that amount.

“There’s clear evidence of encroachment. This is public land, and it’s being damaged while residents suffer. The authorities should never have allowed this, but capitalists and officials turned a blind eye.”

The MP revealed that, during his inspection, he found signs of new construction underway with no indication that the work had stopped, despite public outcry.

Chalermpong urged officials to stop waiting for public backlash and start actively protecting designated forest and grazing land.

“Whether they know about it or not, it’s their duty to investigate these complaints. How long must the public shout before action is taken?”

While praising Rawai Municipality Mayor Thames Kraithat for issuing a construction suspension order, Chalermpong said those behind the encroachment must face legal consequences, including any influential local figures, The Phuket News reported.

He also called attention to similar encroachment in the Khao Khad protected area in Wichit, where only 800 of the original 2,000 rai of forestland remain.

Chalermpong called on newly appointed Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsittithaworn to step in and protect what’s left of the island’s forest reserves before they are lost entirely to commercial interests.

