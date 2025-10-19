Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient’s death in Krabi

A hospital in Plai Phraya, Krabi, issued a statement addressing an incident where a pickup truck obstructed an ambulance, preventing the transfer of a critically ill patient who later died yesterday, on October 18.

The hospital expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased, who suffered from acute myocardial infarction and respiratory failure. The patient was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, October 16.

The hospital clarified the incident, which occurred while staff were assisting the patient. On October 16 at 11.10pm, medical staff, porters, and security personnel were attending to the patient in the emergency zone for critical cases.

The patient required intubation and was to be transferred to Krabi Hospital, which has more advanced treatment facilities.

At 11.15pm, a brown Toyota four-door pickup truck was parked obstructively behind the ambulance. The vehicle had transported a 69 year old woman who was conscious and able to communicate, though she felt dizzy.

Her relatives had brought her into the emergency room themselves. They encountered the head nurse, who was preparing documents and coordinating the transfer of the critical patient to Krabi Hospital.

The nurse explained the situation to the relatives, asking them to wait while the critical patient was prioritised. Despite this, the relatives complained about the lack of immediate attention to their mother.

At 11.16pm, as the critical patient was being moved to the ambulance, they discovered the obstructing pickup. The head nurse asked the truck owner to move the vehicle, but the owner, visibly upset, caused a disturbance by shouting about the lack of care for their mother.

Meanwhile, the critically ill patient’s relatives pleaded with the pickup owner to move the vehicle, even kneeling on the ground in tears. The owner continued to argue with staff and the patient’s relatives before eventually moving the truck.

The delay in moving the truck hindered the emergency staff’s urgent task of transferring the critical patient, who tragically passed away. The relative of the pickup truck owner was treated in the emergency room until her condition improved and was given medication to take home.

In similar news, outrage erupted in Phuket after a green taxi blocked an ambulance carrying a 62 year old man suffering from heart failure. Despite the sirens and flashing lights, the taxi refused to move, delaying the journey to hospital.

The patient died in the ambulance moments before arriving at Patong Hospital. Police have charged the driver with obstructing an emergency vehicle and violating patient rights. The incident has reignited calls for stricter traffic enforcement and public awareness to ensure ambulances are given right of way.

Plai Phraya Hospital extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, assuring that they provided the best possible care in accordance with professional standards throughout the patient’s treatment, according to KhaoSod.