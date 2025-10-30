Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist

Suspect tracked to hotel room after police identify getaway vehicle

Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist | Thaiger
A Vietnamese man has been arrested in connection with a brazen cash theft from a private pool villa in Patong, after police traced him through CCTV footage and a distinctive motorbike.

Patong Police, led by Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat and his investigation team, swooped in on a hotel on Phra Metta Road at around 4pm yesterday, October 29, where the suspect was hiding.

The suspect, identified as 40 year old Huynh Van Chay, was found inside a hotel room and reportedly admitted to being the man seen on security cameras stealing money from a villa just days earlier.

The raid followed a complaint from a Hong Kong national staying at a pool villa on Prem Sap Village Road. The guest and a 34 year old villa caretaker reported that about 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (around 23,500 Thai baht) and 25,000 baht in cash had been stolen from a bag in the living room while the family was asleep in the early hours of Sunday, October 26.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage that showed a man sneaking into the villa at approximately 2am and leaving shortly after with the stolen cash. The footage also revealed the vehicle used, a red and black Honda PCX160 registered in Phuket.

Police were able to track the motorbike to a hotel car park on Phra Metta Road, which led them straight to the suspect’s room.

During the arrest, officers seized the Honda motorbike along with several items believed to have been used or worn during the theft. These included a black CT-800 helmet, a Gucci hooded jacket and cap, jeans, green sandals, a leather shoulder bag, and 5,000 baht in cash.

Additional clothing and accessories were recovered from both the suspect’s room and nearby areas.

Police confirmed that Huynh fully cooperated during questioning and assisted in recovering the stolen items. All evidence has since been handed over to Patong Police investigators.

The suspect has been charged under Section 334 of the Thai Criminal Code for theft and remains in custody awaiting prosecution, reported The Phuket News.

Officers praised the swift coordination between the investigation unit and hotel staff, which led to a fast resolution in the case.

