Patong man found dead with lawnmower in suspected accident

A man was found dead beside a shed in Patong with injuries to his neck and face while holding a lawnmower, prompting a police investigation into the cause.

Officers were alerted at 8.50pm yesterday, November 3, to a possible fatality on Soi Som Kwai Yai. When they arrived at the scene, accompanied by Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue volunteers, they found the body of 66 year old Satcha Sae Jeew lying on the ground next to a small unnumbered shed.

The man, dressed in a green long-sleeved shirt and black tracksuit trousers, was still clutching a lawnmower in his right hand. Visible wounds were found on his neck and right cheek, raising concerns over the nature of his death.

Patong Police Chief Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat and a team of investigators examined the scene, collecting evidence to determine what may have led to the fatal injuries.

According to Satcha’s younger brother, Suthep Sae Jeew, the sequence of events began around 7.50pm when he received a call from Satcha’s wife, Supit. She reportedly had been unable to contact her husband and asked Suthep to check on him. Upon arriving at the shed, he discovered his brother lying motionless with injuries and promptly alerted the police.

The body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where a full forensic autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

At this stage, police have not ruled out any possibilities. Investigators are working to establish whether the injuries were the result of an accident, potentially involving the lawnmower, or if foul play may have occurred, according to The Phuket News.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “We are treating the death as suspicious until the forensic results clarify whether this was a tragic accident or something more sinister.”

Police have urged anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

Investigation is ongoing.