Pattaya biker dies in high-speed smash with taxi

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a taxi making a U-turn on a Pattaya highway in the early hours, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The collision occurred at 1am on Tuesday, September 16, on Highway 36, inbound to Pattaya, at a U-turn point. Police Lieutenant Janda Dermphan, Deputy Investigator with Bang Lamung Police Station, arrived at the scene with rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation.

Officers found vehicle debris scattered across the road. A green-and-yellow Toyota taxi showed heavy damage to its left rear wheel and bodywork, while a white Honda Click motorcycle lay mangled nearby.

Rescuers discovered the rider, 39 year old postal worker Anuchit Wannato from Bang Lamung, unconscious and without a pulse. Despite repeated CPR attempts at the roadside, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The taxi driver, who escaped injury, told reporters that the crash happened while he was attempting a U-turn. He alleged that the motorcycle was travelling at high speed in a straight line and, despite his attempts to brake and swerve, it collided forcefully with the rear side of his vehicle, reported The Pattaya News.

Police confirmed that CCTV footage clearly captured the moment of impact. Investigators are reviewing the evidence as part of their legal proceedings, while the taxi driver has been taken in for questioning.

In similar news, a motorcycle crash on Thappraya Road in Pattaya left a 42 year old American man injured on September 13. The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit was alerted at 3.36am and rushed to the scene, where they found a red and black Yamaha MT15, registered in Bangkok, overturned on the road.

The rider had reportedly lost control and collided with a streetlight pole on the median. He sustained injuries to his left eye and multiple abrasions. Rescue teams provided first aid before transferring him to a local hospital for treatment.