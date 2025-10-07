Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling

Ryan Turner3 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Image of the cockfighting ring in Phuket | Photo via Phuket City Police/Phuket News

Nine individuals have been detained in Phuket following a crackdown by officials on an unlawful cockfighting and gambling operation in Koh Kaew.

The Phuket Provincial Administration Special Operations Unit targeted a migrant worker camp located in Moo 4, Koh Kaew, at 4pm on October 5. The intervention was prompted by reports of illegal cockfighting, gambling, and drug use disrupting the community.

The operation was spearheaded by Akara Suwatthikul, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Defence Office, alongside Assistant Governor Thongchai Rattanadet and 15 members of the Volunteer Defence Corps.

Upon arrival, officers discovered over 30 individuals partaking in illegal cockfighting. While most fled, nine men, including four Thai nationals and five Cambodian nationals, were apprehended.

Authorities confiscated two fighting cocks, a series of cushions used to create a cockfighting arena, a stopwatch, and 1,160 baht in cash from the site.

The Phuket News reported that the nine suspects face charges related to illegal gambling and cockfighting. Additionally, one Thai national and two Cambodian nationals are charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine.

The suspects, along with the evidence, have been transferred to Phuket City Police for further legal action.

In similar news, earlier this year, on June 3, police in Chon Buri were investigating a case in which two individuals allegedly stole four fighting roosters from a breeder in Nongprue.

CCTV footage captured the suspects taking two birds each during two early-morning incidents. The owner later shared the footage online in hopes of identifying the culprits and recovering the stolen animals, which were valued at around 10,000 baht.

Thailand’s cockfighting scene, despite being illegal, continues to soar. Recently, in August, a championship-winning cockfighting rooster was sold for a staggering 6.5 million baht after clinching the trophy at the Kaew Khok Krot cockfighting stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima. The prize pot was 125.1 million baht.

