Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

A disabled Thai woman attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of a condominium in Pattaya yesterday, October 6, reportedly due to stress over her health issue and alleged hurtful remarks from a neighbour.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Pattaya Foundation received a report that a disabled woman had jumped from a condominium balcony on Thappraya Road, in Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district.

Rescue workers, together with officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, rushed to the residence and found residents and tourists gathered at the scene.

The woman, later identified as 31 year old Apisara, was found unconscious in nearby bushes. She sustained multiple injuries, including broken arms and legs, a swollen head wound, and bleeding from the nose. The rescue team provided first aid before urgently transporting her to Pattaya City Hospital.

Upon inspecting her eighth-floor room, officers discovered a wooden chair near the balcony. Her disability identification card showed that Apisara suffered from weakness in her right arm and leg. The condition was a result of a stroke she had been battling for more than a year.

The victim’s mother, 59 year old Phuangphet, told officers that her daughter had often felt hurt by a neighbour’s comments, which made her feel like a burden to others.

According to her, Apisara had repeatedly expressed a desire to end her life, saying she no longer wanted to trouble anyone. Phuangphet said she tried to comfort her daughter and urged her not to take the neighbour’s words to heart.

She added that she had fallen asleep in their room when the condominium’s security guard came to inform her that her daughter had jumped from the balcony.

Deputy Inspector Akharaphong Saenpurawong of Mueang Pattaya Police Station told Channel 7 that initial investigations suggested the woman’s suicide attempt stemmed from stress related to her ongoing health issues and the distressing remarks made by her neighbour.

However, police said they would continue gathering evidence to determine the exact cause of the incident. The condition of Apisara has not yet been updated to the public.