Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

Mother says neighbour always make her daughter feel like burden to others in family

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
74 1 minute read
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สายข่าวพัทยา V.2

A disabled Thai woman attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of a condominium in Pattaya yesterday, October 6, reportedly due to stress over her health issue and alleged hurtful remarks from a neighbour.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Pattaya Foundation received a report that a disabled woman had jumped from a condominium balcony on Thappraya Road, in Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district.

Rescue workers, together with officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, rushed to the residence and found residents and tourists gathered at the scene.

The woman, later identified as 31 year old Apisara, was found unconscious in nearby bushes. She sustained multiple injuries, including broken arms and legs, a swollen head wound, and bleeding from the nose. The rescue team provided first aid before urgently transporting her to Pattaya City Hospital.

Upon inspecting her eighth-floor room, officers discovered a wooden chair near the balcony. Her disability identification card showed that Apisara suffered from weakness in her right arm and leg. The condition was a result of a stroke she had been battling for more than a year.

Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour's hurtful words | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สายข่าวพัทยา V.2

The victim’s mother, 59 year old Phuangphet, told officers that her daughter had often felt hurt by a neighbour’s comments, which made her feel like a burden to others.

According to her, Apisara had repeatedly expressed a desire to end her life, saying she no longer wanted to trouble anyone. Phuangphet said she tried to comfort her daughter and urged her not to take the neighbour’s words to heart.

Related Articles
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour's hurtful words | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สายข่าวพัทยา V.2

She added that she had fallen asleep in their room when the condominium’s security guard came to inform her that her daughter had jumped from the balcony.

Deputy Inspector Akharaphong Saenpurawong of Mueang Pattaya Police Station told Channel 7 that initial investigations suggested the woman’s suicide attempt stemmed from stress related to her ongoing health issues and the distressing remarks made by her neighbour.

However, police said they would continue gathering evidence to determine the exact cause of the incident. The condition of Apisara has not yet been updated to the public.

Latest Thailand News
Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling | Thaiger Phuket News

Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling

20 seconds ago
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour&#8217;s hurtful words | Thaiger Pattaya News

Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

10 minutes ago
Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond

50 minutes ago
Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket

53 minutes ago
Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5% | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5%

1 hour ago
Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft

3 hours ago
Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung

3 hours ago
Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

3 hours ago
Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group

4 hours ago
KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform | Thaiger International Education

KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform

4 hours ago
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

4 hours ago
Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo

4 hours ago
Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue

4 hours ago
Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister

5 hours ago
Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals

5 hours ago
Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected | Thaiger Thailand News

Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected

5 hours ago
Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue

21 hours ago
Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised

22 hours ago
Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes

23 hours ago
Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison

23 hours ago
Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis

23 hours ago
Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun

24 hours ago
Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi

24 hours ago
One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.