Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
125 2 minutes read
Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Two brazen bird bandits are on the run after snatching four top-notch fighting cocks from a local breeder, leaving the owner fuming that they didn’t even spare him a single feather.

The pair of plucky thieves were caught on CCTV stealing four Burmese fighting roosters, two each night over two consecutive early-morning raids, from a home along the railway road in Nongprue, Chon Buri.

A furious Facebook post shared on Tuesday, June 3, included CCTV clips of the sneaky snatch, along with a desperate plea for help tracking the culprits.

“Thieves stole four fighting cocks, two each night for two nights. Even with cameras, they dared to do it… If anyone recognises them, please let them know we have cameras. Why didn’t they leave even one cock behind?” the victim wrote.

Related Articles

Yesterday, June 4, reporters visited the scene in Soi Pattaya-Bypass 5, Moo 11, where they met the furious fowl fan, 53 year old Supat “Uncle Odd” Hongkhaw, a well-known breeder of elite fighting roosters and fancy pigeons.

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist | News by Thaiger

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist | News by Thaiger
Pictures, of Uncle Odd and his fighting cocks, courtesy of Pattaya News

Uncle Odd explained that the missing birds were no ordinary chickens, they were premium Burmese cocks, bred for the high-stakes world of cockfighting. Two belonged to him, and the others were entrusted to his care by a mate.

The thieves struck just after 3am on both June 2 and 3, arriving on a motorcycle, parking near the railway, and sneaking into the rooster run. CCTV shows them popping open coops and making off with two birds each night, before fleeing into the darkness.

The missing cocks, valued at around 10,000 baht, had recently been purchased for breeding and competitions, and were already showing serious promise in training.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Uncle Odd. “They picked the best ones. They were quick learners, strong, real fighters. I’d just got them.”

The crime comes amid a spate of cock thefts across Bang Lamung, with top-tier birds fetching 30,000 to 40,000 baht, and proven champions going for up to 100,000 baht.

“These guys knew what they were doing,” Uncle Odd warned. “They’ve done this before.”

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist | News by Thaiger

He’s now compiling CCTV evidence to file an official police report and has issued a warning to other breeders in the tight-knit cockfighting scene to lock up tight.

Cockfighting remains legal in Thailand and is protected as a traditional sport, despite mounting pressure from animal rights activists abroad.

Meanwhile, the hunt is on for the cocky criminals still at large.

Latest Thailand News
Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video) Thailand News

Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video)

54 seconds ago
Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist Pattaya News

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

13 minutes ago
Carnival Magic wins prestigious &#8216;The Showstopper&#8217; Brass Ring Award Events

Carnival Magic wins prestigious ‘The Showstopper’ Brass Ring Award

23 minutes ago
When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces

31 minutes ago
Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home Pattaya News

Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home

41 minutes ago
Emirates lands a double delight with new SE Asia flights Thailand News

Emirates lands a double delight with new SE Asia flights

17 hours ago
High hopes go up in smoke as Indian women busted in weed run Thailand News

High hopes go up in smoke as Indian women busted in weed run

17 hours ago
Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud Bangkok News

Singaporean businessman caught at airport over 5 million baht VAT fraud

18 hours ago
Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom Business News

Class act! Posh parents splash out as international schools boom

18 hours ago
British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out Phuket News

British tourist dies in tragic fall in Phuket after night out

18 hours ago
Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line Business News

Here comes the sun: Solar panel plan puts minister in firing line

18 hours ago
Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest Thailand News

Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest

18 hours ago
Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local Thailand News

Top 3 Must-Have Apps for Exploring Thailand Like a Local

19 hours ago
US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass Thailand News

US visa clamp sparks panic but Thai students gets pass

19 hours ago
Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke Thailand News

Kamphaeng Phet rocket fest sparks awe with serpent-like smoke

19 hours ago
Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons Phuket News

Blade and shame! Burmese teen busted after flaunting weapons

19 hours ago
Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season Covid-19 News

Thai provinces report surge in Covid-19 cases amid rainy season

19 hours ago
Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust Phuket News

Russian scammer nabbed at Phuket Airport in digital crime bust

19 hours ago
Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute

20 hours ago
Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street Phuket News

Wee-bit out of order: Tourist blasted for peeing on Phuket street

20 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested after Bang Sue youth shooting incident

20 hours ago
Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia Visa Information

Snubbed middle-income retirees look beyond Thailand to SE Asia

20 hours ago
Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash Road deaths

Driver falls asleep, causing fatal Rayong-Surat Thani bus crash

20 hours ago
Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident Crime News

Manhunt in Surat Thani for suspect in shooting incident

21 hours ago
Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back Thailand News

Thai university student smeared in fake HIV scandal fights back

22 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott13 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
125 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft

Burglar nicks bling and cash in Pattaya pool villa theft

1 day ago
Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie

Pattaya police stunned as boy, 13, caught dealing with druggie

1 day ago
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

2 days ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x