Cockfighting champ: Korat rooster sold for 6.5 million baht

A record-breaking cockfight has rocked Thailand’s underground scene after a champion rooster, fresh off a multimillion-baht victory, was sold for a staggering 6.5 million baht.

The feathered fighter, Fakhamram, earned his reputation on Sunday, August 17, after defeating rival bird Jao Kaotao in a high-profile showdown at the Kaew Khok Krot cockfighting stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The prize pot? A mind-blowing 125.1 million baht.

The match featured two elite roosters: Fakhamram from Richa Farm and Jao Kaotao from Ban Suan Nong B White Rooster Farm. Set across five gruelling rounds, both birds entered with their spurs and gaffs wrapped—standard practice in high-stakes traditional cockfighting.

Fakhamram showed early dominance, landing sharper blows and dodging effectively, edging ahead by the end of the first round. In round two, he continued his onslaught, with Jao Kaotao struggling to recover. By round four, the outcome was clear—Fakhamram secured the win, sending the crowd into a frenzy and sealing his status as a cockfighting legend.

But the story didn’t end there.

Yesterday, August 18, Apichart, the proud owner of both Fakhamram and Richa Farm, confirmed the rooster’s high-profile transfer to another stable.

“Fakhamram has moved to Num Rong Mee for 6.5 million baht, with a 1 million baht deposit.”

The new owner of the Num Rong Mee cockfighting stable praised the sale and called Fakhamram “the most expensive rooster they’ve ever purchased.” A follow-up social media post showed a bank slip confirming a 3 million baht transfer, along with a caption hinting at a gradual payment plan and deep appreciation for the deal, reported KhaoSod.

Fakhamram’s eye-watering price tag has made headlines in the cockfighting community, with many hailing the sale as historic.

Love it or loathe it, Thailand’s cockfighting scene just witnessed its most expensive champion to date—a bird now worth more than some luxury cars.

