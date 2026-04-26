Pattaya massage worker punched over boyfriend suspicion

Two Pattaya massage workers met to clear the air over suspicions about a boyfriend, but the talk ended with one woman being punched and injured early today, April 26.

Police were called at 1.30am to a car park behind an entertainment venue in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, after receiving a report of a fight.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station arrived with Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue volunteers.

At the scene, the injured woman, 26 year old Sarindawan, was found with a cut on the bridge of her nose and blood on her face. Rescue workers provided first aid before taking her to the hospital.

The other woman, 28 year old Mintra, a close friend of Sarindawan who works at the same traditional massage shop, waited at the scene and gave a statement to police.

Khaosod reported that Mintra admitted to punching her friend, saying the pair had been arguing over a personal issue and agreed to meet over drinks to clear the air.

However, she said the conversation broke down when Sarindawan allegedly refused to answer questions about suspicions involving Mintra’s boyfriend.

Mintra reportedly lost her temper and punched Sarindawan once in the face. She claimed she did not realise she was wearing a ring, which caused the serious cut.

Police took Mintra to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for questioning, while Sarindawan will give her statement later so officers can proceed fairly with both sides.

Elsewhere, a Korean influencer’s broadcast ended in cuffs after he allegedly assaulted a massage parlour owner in Pattaya. The scene unfolded as a dispute over his unauthorised filming spiralled out of control.

When police arrived, they found the 43 year old owner of the establishment in severe pain from a dislocated shoulder. According to her, the Korean man allegedly grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground, causing the injury.