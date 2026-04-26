Thai student stabbed in brutal Chon Buri attack

On April 25, a mother and her teenage son came forward to speak to the media about a violent ambush that left the teen with a stab wound and potential permanent vision loss.

Turbo, an 18 year old vocational welding student, says he was lured by his ex-girlfriend to meet her in Soi Khao Talo 10, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri on April 15. When he arrived, he was attacked by a group that included her new boyfriend. He was stabbed near the lung with a sharp object and punched in the eye.

Despite his injuries, Turbo managed to flee on his motorcycle and contacted friends, who took him to hospital. He has since undergone surgery to replace the lens in his injured eye. Doctors have not confirmed whether his sight will fully recover.

Turbo explained that he and his ex-girlfriend had broken up five months earlier, but she contacted him via chat asking to meet for a meal. He admitted he still had feelings for her and, despite some hesitation over her new boyfriend, agreed to go. He did not anticipate an attack.

His mother, 38 year old Areeya, said she believes jealousy on the part of the new boyfriend was behind the assault. Since the incident, the ex-girlfriend has cut off all contact. The attackers remain at large.

Areeya urged Nong Prue police to gather evidence and make arrests. She also called on the attackers to hand themselves in, and appealed directly to their families, saying her son’s future, including his career prospects, could be permanently affected by the loss of sight in one eye, reported KhaoSod.