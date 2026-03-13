French Interpol Red Notice suspect detained in Phuket

Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Times

A French national was detained in Phuket yesterday, March 12, as immigration police acted on a French Embassy request involving a suspect wanted in France and subject to an Interpol Red Notice.

The request was sent through the Royal Thai Police Foreign Affairs Division and sought cooperation to arrest the man, revoke his permission to stay in Thailand and deport him back to France.

Investigators believed he may have been living in Phuket and began enquiries to trace his whereabouts.

Police later identified a house in Rawai subdistrict, Mueang district, as a possible location and went to check the address. Upon arrival, they found a man matching the suspect’s details and identified themselves before questioning him.

Photo via Phuket Times

The man was identified as 46 year old Faisal, a French national. Police said he confirmed his identity and that he was the subject of a French arrest warrant and an Interpol Red Notice.

The French warrant relates to an attempted murder allegation after a dispute in France in which a gun was fired, and another person was injured.

The suspect was believed to have fled France before travelling to Thailand, police said.

Following the request and the investigation, police proposed revoking his stay under the Immigration Act provisions applied to foreign nationals who are subject to arrest warrants issued by foreign governments.

Photo via Ambassade de France en Thaïlande

Checks showed Faisal last entered Thailand on January 23, 2026, under visa exemption permission, with his permitted stay due to expire on March 23, 2026.

He was taken to Phuket Immigration, informed of the revocation, and held for further legal proceedings, reported Phuket Times.

Similarly, police arrested a Kazakh national wanted under an Interpol Red Notice after he fled a fraud case in his home country and went into hiding in Phuket. Immigration officials revoked his permission to stay in Thailand and worked with the Kazakhstani Embassy to arrange his deportation.

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.