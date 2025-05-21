Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown

Phuket’s Immigration officers are cracking down hard on visa overstays, hauling in four foreign nationals in a high-profile sweep as part of a nationwide effort to stamp out illegal immigration.

In an operation launched on Monday, May 19, Phuket Immigration, in coordination with local agencies, arrested four men who had overstayed their legal permission to remain in Thailand.

The arrests form part of a broader campaign directed by senior immigration officials targeting foreigners flouting immigration laws across the country.

Those caught in the net include two Nigerian nationals, a 43 year old Icelandic man, and an Italian. Among them, the most egregious violator was “Wisdom,” a Nigerian who overstayed by a staggering 761 days.

Another Nigerian, Izuchukwu, was found to have overstayed by 33 days. Davide, an Italian national, had overstayed by 236 days, while Eireannach from Iceland, overstayed by 15 days.

All four men were taken into custody and charged with breaching Thailand’s Immigration Act 1979, specifically for remaining in the kingdom beyond the permitted duration.

Officers confirmed that each foreigner was read their rights and handed over to investigative officers for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

The arrests are part of a wider policy aimed at curbing foreign-related crimes, including illegal employment under the Emergency Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers 2018 and unauthorised business activities under the Foreign Business Act 1999.

Phuket Immigration Chief Police Colonel Kriangkrai Ariyaying stressed the department’s commitment to ensuring the province remains a safe and reputable destination for both locals and tourists.

“Phuket Immigration is dedicated to tackling illegal activities involving foreigners to ensure the safety and confidence of residents and tourists alike.”

The Immigration Bureau has encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious or illegal activities involving foreigners, as part of the ongoing effort to uphold law and order on the island.

In similar news, a coordinated operation led by senior Immigration Bureau officials resulted in the arrest of a 41 year old South Korean man. He was found to be living in Thailand illegally and is also wanted under an Interpol warrant for fraud involving electronic products from several well-known international brands.