Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown

4 foreigners were arrested for visa overstays in a nationwide operation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
77 1 minute read
Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown
Pictures courtesy of Phuket Immigration Facebook

Phuket’s Immigration officers are cracking down hard on visa overstays, hauling in four foreign nationals in a high-profile sweep as part of a nationwide effort to stamp out illegal immigration.

In an operation launched on Monday, May 19, Phuket Immigration, in coordination with local agencies, arrested four men who had overstayed their legal permission to remain in Thailand.

The arrests form part of a broader campaign directed by senior immigration officials targeting foreigners flouting immigration laws across the country.

Those caught in the net include two Nigerian nationals, a 43 year old Icelandic man, and an Italian. Among them, the most egregious violator was “Wisdom,” a Nigerian who overstayed by a staggering 761 days.

Related Articles

Another Nigerian, Izuchukwu, was found to have overstayed by 33 days. Davide, an Italian national, had overstayed by 236 days, while Eireannach from Iceland, overstayed by 15 days.

Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown | News by Thaiger

Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown | News by Thaiger

All four men were taken into custody and charged with breaching Thailand’s Immigration Act 1979, specifically for remaining in the kingdom beyond the permitted duration.

Officers confirmed that each foreigner was read their rights and handed over to investigative officers for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown | News by Thaiger

The arrests are part of a wider policy aimed at curbing foreign-related crimes, including illegal employment under the Emergency Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers 2018 and unauthorised business activities under the Foreign Business Act 1999.

Phuket Immigration Chief Police Colonel Kriangkrai Ariyaying stressed the department’s commitment to ensuring the province remains a safe and reputable destination for both locals and tourists.

“Phuket Immigration is dedicated to tackling illegal activities involving foreigners to ensure the safety and confidence of residents and tourists alike.”

The Immigration Bureau has encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious or illegal activities involving foreigners, as part of the ongoing effort to uphold law and order on the island.

In similar news, a coordinated operation led by senior Immigration Bureau officials resulted in the arrest of a 41 year old South Korean man. He was found to be living in Thailand illegally and is also wanted under an Interpol warrant for fraud involving electronic products from several well-known international brands.

Latest Thailand News
Man found dead on hammock in Chai Nat province Thailand News

Man found dead on hammock in Chai Nat province

9 seconds ago
Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown Phuket News

Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown

9 minutes ago
Lightning strike kills man seeking shelter in Buriram field Thailand News

Lightning strike kills man seeking shelter in Buriram field

16 minutes ago
Monorail mania: Thailand&#8217;s Pink Line to operate free trial run Bangkok News

Monorail mania: Thailand’s Pink Line to operate free trial run

29 minutes ago
Thai man fatally attacks ex-lover after alleged failed rape attempt Thailand News

Thai man fatally attacks ex-lover after alleged failed rape attempt

42 minutes ago
EC Markets takes centre stage at iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol Finance

EC Markets takes centre stage at iFX Expo International 2025 in Limassol

1 hour ago
Buriram man caught stealing motorcycle with pickup truck Crime News

Buriram man caught stealing motorcycle with pickup truck

2 hours ago
Sink or spend? Thailand nears decision on submarine deal Bangkok News

Sink or spend? Thailand nears decision on submarine deal

2 hours ago
Man arrested for thefts worth 300,000 baht in Samut Prakan Crime News

Man arrested for thefts worth 300,000 baht in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Thailand rolls out new payout rules for flight delays Thailand News

Thailand rolls out new payout rules for flight delays

3 hours ago
Missing durian vendor reappears safely, declines to go home Thailand News

Missing durian vendor reappears safely, declines to go home

3 hours ago
Vietnam: Has America learned nothing from its war of atrocities? Opinion

Vietnam: Has America learned nothing from its war of atrocities?

3 hours ago
Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents Crime News

Motorcycle gunfire attack on Honda Jazz shocks Chon Buri residents

3 hours ago
SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul Bangkok News

SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul

3 hours ago
Croatian man arrested for illegally running travel agency in Chiang Mai Thailand News

Croatian man arrested for illegally running travel agency in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
Van fire on Bangkok bridge disrupts traffic, no injuries Bangkok News

Van fire on Bangkok bridge disrupts traffic, no injuries

4 hours ago
17 Irrawaddy dolphins left in Songkhla Lake amid extinction crisis Thailand News

17 Irrawaddy dolphins left in Songkhla Lake amid extinction crisis

4 hours ago
Stark raving nude: Naked men run riot on Pattaya streets Pattaya News

Stark raving nude: Naked men run riot on Pattaya streets

4 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash

4 hours ago
Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Weather chaos set to slam 46 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up Pattaya News

Pattaya waitresses battered by foreigner in beach bar bust-up

5 hours ago
Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her Thailand News

Thai woman accuses monk and his family of physically assaulting her

20 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths Pattaya News

Pattaya cracks down on cars blocking wheelchair paths

21 hours ago
Krungsri delays new credit lines amid US tariff uncertainty Business News

Krungsri delays new credit lines amid US tariff uncertainty

21 hours ago
Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up Thailand News

Vietjet transfers 50 Boeing planes to Thai arm in regional shake-up

21 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
77 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Overstayed and overplayed: German man nabbed in Thai drug bust

Overstayed and overplayed: German man nabbed in Thai drug bust

Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Bangkok bust: Nigerian duo caught in a powder keg of trouble

Bangkok bust: Nigerian duo caught in a powder keg of trouble

Thursday, March 6, 2025
Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists

Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists

Friday, February 14, 2025
Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa

Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa

Friday, January 31, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x