Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 28, 2025, 2:57 PM
173 1 minute read
Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

Police arrested a Swedish man wanted on an Interpol Red Notice after he had been hiding in Pattaya for an extended period by posing as a German national.

The Immigration Bureau Division 3 received information from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) about the fugitive, identified only as N. He was wanted in Sweden for a major arson attack in Sävsjö.

Following the alert, Interpol issued a Red Notice, and officers received a tip-off suggesting the suspect had fled to Thailand and was hiding in Pattaya.

Immigration officers launched a search operation and later located a man matching the description from the arrest warrant. They moved in and raided the hotel where he was staying.

When confronted, the man admitted he was the wanted Swedish fugitive. Officers also discovered he had overstayed his visa. He was arrested and taken to Pattaya Police Station for further legal action.

Swedish man arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

Investigators found that the suspect had avoided arrest by impersonating a German national. He booked hotels and carried out financial transactions using another person’s identity and documents. A fake German ID card and a forged driving licence used for hotel check-in were found in his room.

Jirapong Sujidanrongchai, Superintendent of Immigration Bureau Division 3, said the arrest demonstrated the government’s concrete efforts to crack down on influential figures and transnational crime. He added that the case showed Thailand would not allow fugitives to use the country as a hiding place.

Related Articles

The suspect has been handed over to local police to face overstay charges. Immigration officers have also contacted the Swedish Embassy to begin the extradition process so he can be sent back to face prosecution in his home country.

Foreigner hides in Pattaya arrested
Photo via Facebook/ Police News Varieties

Similarly, a foreign hacker was arrested at a hotel in Phuket on November 12. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wanted him for breaching security systems and attacking government agency websites, leading the foreign man to hide in Thailand.

In another case, on November 20, police arrested a Singaporean man in Khon Kaen province after he had been hiding from arrest for a scam at his Thai wife’s house.

Latest Thailand News
3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video

6 seconds ago
Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

43 minutes ago
Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods

1 hour ago
Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven | Thaiger Thailand News

Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven

2 hours ago
808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it&#8217;s as stacked as ever | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

4 hours ago
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

4 hours ago
Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

5 hours ago
Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies

6 hours ago
5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered

22 hours ago
3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees

22 hours ago
2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking

23 hours ago
Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

1 day ago
British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child? | Thaiger International Education

British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child?

1 day ago
Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

1 day ago
Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

1 day ago
Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai

1 day ago
Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces

1 day ago
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78 | Thaiger Hot News

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

1 day ago
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

1 day ago
Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis

2 days ago
Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo

2 days ago
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit | Thaiger Events

AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

2 days ago
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

2 days ago
Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 28, 2025, 2:57 PM
173 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.