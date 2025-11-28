Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

Police arrested a Swedish man wanted on an Interpol Red Notice after he had been hiding in Pattaya for an extended period by posing as a German national.

The Immigration Bureau Division 3 received information from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) about the fugitive, identified only as N. He was wanted in Sweden for a major arson attack in Sävsjö.

Following the alert, Interpol issued a Red Notice, and officers received a tip-off suggesting the suspect had fled to Thailand and was hiding in Pattaya.

Immigration officers launched a search operation and later located a man matching the description from the arrest warrant. They moved in and raided the hotel where he was staying.

When confronted, the man admitted he was the wanted Swedish fugitive. Officers also discovered he had overstayed his visa. He was arrested and taken to Pattaya Police Station for further legal action.

Investigators found that the suspect had avoided arrest by impersonating a German national. He booked hotels and carried out financial transactions using another person’s identity and documents. A fake German ID card and a forged driving licence used for hotel check-in were found in his room.

Jirapong Sujidanrongchai, Superintendent of Immigration Bureau Division 3, said the arrest demonstrated the government’s concrete efforts to crack down on influential figures and transnational crime. He added that the case showed Thailand would not allow fugitives to use the country as a hiding place.

The suspect has been handed over to local police to face overstay charges. Immigration officers have also contacted the Swedish Embassy to begin the extradition process so he can be sent back to face prosecution in his home country.

Similarly, a foreign hacker was arrested at a hotel in Phuket on November 12. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wanted him for breaching security systems and attacking government agency websites, leading the foreign man to hide in Thailand.

In another case, on November 20, police arrested a Singaporean man in Khon Kaen province after he had been hiding from arrest for a scam at his Thai wife’s house.