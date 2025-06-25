Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police

Elite gym turned trap in dramatic end to suspect’s hideout

Finnish murder suspect arrested in Thailand by undercover police
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Immigration Division 3 investigators disguised themselves as fitness trainers to apprehend an international criminal hiding in Thailand. Finnish national Daniel Reijo Karvonen, wanted for murder and drug-related crimes, was arrested yesterday, June 24, after being under investigation for some time.

At 1.30pm, Police Major General Chairit Anurit, head of Immigration Division 3, ordered a team to conduct a raid on Karvonen, who was under an INTERPOL Red Notice for serious crimes in Norway. Diligent investigation led to the confirmation of the Finn’s residence, allowing officers to plan and execute his arrest successfully.

Investigators blended in as fitness trainers at a condominium gym in Hua Hin district. Once they confirmed that the suspect was indeed Karvonen, they immediately revealed themselves and made the arrest.

The investigation into Karvonen’s activities revealed his alleged involvement in several serious crimes. Norwegian officials are seeking his extradition for three major cases, starting with a reported murder in Kongsvinger in November 2024.

Besides this, Karvonen had also established himself as a drug manufacturer and distributor in the same area. Additionally, he was allegedly involved in the audacious smuggling of large quantities of drugs across the Swedish-Norwegian border using cars.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chairit explained that this operation aligns with the national police chief’s directive and the government’s urgent policy to crack down on transnational crime.

This initiative aims to prevent and suppress foreign criminals who infiltrate and commit offences, posing a threat to public peace and national security. Such rigorous enforcement supports the country’s image and reinforces confidence in the rule of law, reported KhaoSod.

