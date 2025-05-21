Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection

An early morning delivery turned into a nightmare for two young men after a delivery truck driver nodded off at the wheel and crashed into the back of another truck waiting at a red light in northern Phuket.

The high-impact collision took place around 5am today, May 21, at the Old Airport Intersection in Village 1, Mai Khao, Thalang district, along Thepkrasattri Road — a key route linking Phuket to the mainland.

Emergency responders from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), and Thalang Hospital rushed to the scene, where they found the mangled wreckage of a six-wheeled delivery truck from Mermaid Logistics, registered in Khon Kaen.

The truck’s driver, 23 year old Wittawat Khaotong from Surat Thani, was found trapped in the crushed cab. Rescue workers spent over 10 minutes using cutting tools to carefully free him from the twisted metal.

Despite suffering upper body injuries, a bruised left eye, and injuries to his right leg, Wittawat remained conscious throughout the rescue and was stabilised before being rushed to Thalang Hospital.

Travelling with him was 19 year old passenger Aphichat Khansuk, who had already been pulled from the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

He suffered a deep 10 centimetre to 15cm laceration to his head and pain in his right leg, but was also reported to be conscious and responsive before being taken to the hospital.

The truck they rear-ended, another six-wheeler registered in Bangkok, was stationary at a red light and sustained damage to its rear, but no injuries were reported from that vehicle.

Police from Tha Chatchai Police Station are leading the investigation and believe Wittawat likely fell asleep behind the wheel, a dangerous and all-too-common hazard for long-distance drivers operating during early hours, reported The Phuket News.

However, officers confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing, and further assessments will be conducted.

The crash caused a temporary traffic disruption at the already-busy intersection, a notorious hotspot for road incidents.