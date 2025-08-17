Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict

Late-night confrontation turns deadly as police investigate motives

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
Picture courtesy of Neawna

A 24 year old man was fatally shot after leaving a popular entertainment venue in Mueang Trang district, Trang province.

Following the initial attack, the perpetrator returned to fire three more shots at the victim in front of his girlfriend. Police have identified a suspect, believed to be motivated by a personal conflict.

Today, August 17, Police Lieutenant Nusil Timsil, Deputy Inspector of Mueang Trang Police Station, received a report of a deceased male discovered along the Trang-Phatthalung road, outbound in the Ban Pho subdistrict, Mueang Trang district.

The victim, identified as Jiramat, 24, had been shot twice in the right back and thrice in the head at close range. Police found his blue Honda Wave motorcycle overturned beside the body, with his girlfriend present at the scene to provide her account of the events.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been with his girlfriend at a well-known entertainment venue in the city. They left on their motorcycle after the venue closed and were followed by a motorcyclist, who reportedly waited along the route.

This person then fired two shots at the victim’s back, causing the motorcycle to crash. The assailant then returned to shoot the victim in the head three times before fleeing towards the Na Muean Si subdistrict in Nayong district.

Picture courtesy of Neawna

Police suspect that the perpetrator may have been lying in wait for the victim. While the primary motive is thought to be a personal dispute, other possibilities have not been ruled out. Witnesses are being questioned, and additional evidence is being gathered to ascertain the true motive before sending the body to Trang Hospital for further forensic examination.

Recent reports suggest that police have identified the suspect, nicknamed Sorn Hoo Ton, who is known as a local bullfighting gangster in the Na Khao Sia subdistrict, Nayong district.

The suspect has a prior record for possession of category 5 drugs in 2019 in the Nayong Police Station area. The investigation team is actively seeking leads and gathering evidence to obtain an arrest warrant and proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

