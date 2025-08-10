Python invades Thai home, elderly woman loses cat

A 74 year old woman experienced a tense night after a large python entered her home in Ang Thong province, leading to the disappearance of one of her five cats.

The elderly woman, identified as Kasorn, reported hearing strange noises during the night before encountering the snake. The incident occurred today, August 10.

The local emergency services and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were called to the residence at 38/2 Moo 6, Bang Phlap subdistrict, Pho Thong district, after Kaesorn spent the night watching over the snake.

She explained that she is disabled in her left hand and lives alone with her cats. Upon hearing unusual sounds, she discovered the massive python slithering into her home, likely targeting her pets.

In an attempt to fend off the snake, Kaesorn tried to coax it away by telling it to leave after supposedly bringing her fortune. Despite her efforts, the python ascended into the kitchen rafters and refused to leave, causing Kaesorn significant worry throughout the night.

The following morning, Kaesorn sought the help of Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers and the Ang Thong Rescue Association. Volunteer Lek assessed the situation and, finding the snake in a high location, called for assistance.

Peter, another volunteer from the Ang Thong Rescue Association, joined the effort to safely capture the python. The snake was measured at 3.90 metres in length, and its capture relieved both Kaesorn and the gathered spectators.

The residents, intrigued by the event, eagerly noted the numbers involved in the incident for potential lottery luck, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a large king cobra was finally captured in a durian orchard in Trang following multiple sightings throughout the harvest season.

On July 7, orchard owner 73 year old Jarun Sae-Iew called for assistance after spotting the snake once again in his Ban Thung Yao orchard, located in Palian district. He reached out to 21 year old Suphat Eadchata, locally known as Benz the Snake Wrangler, a rescue worker with the Na Muen Sri Subdistrict Rescue Unit.