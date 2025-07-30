2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids

Tourists out for a wild night on Patong’s Bangla Road were unknowingly partying alongside drug dealers, until a swift crackdown by local officials brought the party to a halt.

Two suspected dealers were arrested in separate sting operations on Monday, July 28, as part of Phuket’s aggressive No Drugs, No Dealers campaign, a sweeping initiative aimed at clearing narcotics from nightlife zones swarming with tourists.

The first arrest took place in the early hours, around 3am, when a man known only as Pok was apprehended at Bangla Market. Officers found him with 74 methamphetamine pills, with support from the Narcotics Control Board during the raid.

Later that day, at around 3pm, a second suspect identified as “A” was arrested at an alcohol shop along the same strip. He was allegedly caught red-handed with 117 meth pills and 3.2 grammes of crystal meth.

Both men were promptly taken to Patong Police Station, where legal proceedings are now underway.

The coordinated operation was spearheaded by Kathu District Chief Anurak Poolsak, assisted by the Volunteer Defence Corps. Police say these actions are part of a broader nationwide push to dismantle drug networks by going after both dealers and users, with ongoing investigations to trace the narcotics to their sources, reported The Phuket News.

Officials have confirmed that more raids are planned, particularly in high-risk areas across Phuket’s bustling nightlife zones.

“This is only the beginning,” one official said. “We’re going after the entire supply chain.”

