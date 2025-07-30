2 suspected drug dealers nabbed in Bangla Road raids

Men arrested in separate stings as part of Phuket’s sweeping anti-drug campaign

Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Tourists out for a wild night on Patong’s Bangla Road were unknowingly partying alongside drug dealers, until a swift crackdown by local officials brought the party to a halt.

Two suspected dealers were arrested in separate sting operations on Monday, July 28, as part of Phuket’s aggressive No Drugs, No Dealers campaign, a sweeping initiative aimed at clearing narcotics from nightlife zones swarming with tourists.

The first arrest took place in the early hours, around 3am, when a man known only as Pok was apprehended at Bangla Market. Officers found him with 74 methamphetamine pills, with support from the Narcotics Control Board during the raid.

Later that day, at around 3pm, a second suspect identified as “A” was arrested at an alcohol shop along the same strip. He was allegedly caught red-handed with 117 meth pills and 3.2 grammes of crystal meth.

Both men were promptly taken to Patong Police Station, where legal proceedings are now underway.

The coordinated operation was spearheaded by Kathu District Chief Anurak Poolsak, assisted by the Volunteer Defence Corps. Police say these actions are part of a broader nationwide push to dismantle drug networks by going after both dealers and users, with ongoing investigations to trace the narcotics to their sources, reported The Phuket News.

Officials have confirmed that more raids are planned, particularly in high-risk areas across Phuket’s bustling nightlife zones.

“This is only the beginning,” one official said. “We’re going after the entire supply chain.”

In similar news, an Australian teenager has issued a warning to young travellers after a night out in Phuket nearly turned into a nightmare. The young Aussie and her friend snuck out of their hotel to meet a couple in their thirties they’d encountered earlier during their Thai holiday. The evening took a dark turn when the pair allegedly attempted to pressure them into taking drugs — a dangerous proposition in Thailand, where drug offences can carry the death penalty.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
