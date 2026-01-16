Nigerian drug dealer arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after skipping court

Police arrested a Nigerian drug dealer on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani on Wednesday, January 14, after he skipped court proceedings following an earlier arrest.

Officers from the Koh Pha Ngan Tourist Police received a tip-off that the suspect, 38 year old Nigerian national Ukoma Jefta Nuzbech, who was wanted in a drug case, was travelling along a road on the island. He was reportedly last seen near a convenience store, although police did not disclose the exact location.

Nuzbech was previously arrested on March 12 last year during a sting operation. At the time, he was caught delivering 25.71 grammes of cocaine, valued at around 240,000 baht, to an undercover police officer. After his arrest, he was released on bail and ordered to report himself to court.

However, Nuzbech failed to appear as required and went into hiding. Investigators believe he moved between Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan, where he continued dealing drugs.

Following the latest intelligence, Koh Pha Ngan Tourist Police coordinated with Koh Pha Ngan Police Station and Surat Thani Provincial Police to track him down. Officers set up a roadblock and stopped a white Mitsubishi Mirage with a Bangkok registration plate, which Nuzbech was driving.

Police ordered him to step out of the vehicle and surrender, but he reportedly refused to comply. Footage later shared by the Police TV Facebook page showed officers smashing the car window with a baton, while another officer was seen kicking the window.

After several moments, Nuzbech eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. A search of the car led officers to seize 1.18 grammes of cocaine, 50,280 baht in cash, and a mobile phone.

Police later examined the phone and found messages linked to drug-related transactions, including conversations with a 29 year old Thai woman from Roi Et province in northeastern Thailand.

Investigators said Nuzbech sent a QR code linked to the woman’s bank account to multiple contacts via a messaging application, prompting police to expand the investigation to determine her possible involvement.

Following his arrest, Nuzbech was charged with possession of a Category 2 narcotic with intent to sell, an offence that carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 1 million baht. Police said further investigations are ongoing to identify other suspects connected to the drug network.