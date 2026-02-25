Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Russian couple had accused a Thai tuk tuk driver of threatening them and damaging their car during a road dispute outside a convenience store in Phuket.

The Phuket News Facebook page reposted a video of the incident and the couple’s account yesterday, February 24. The footage, recorded by the couple, showed a tuk tuk driver in a white T-shirt walking towards their vehicle.

The driver stared at the occupants, spoke in a southern Thai dialect and then struck the passenger-side window with his fist.

The Russian woman explained that she and her boyfriend were driving home and stopped at a roadside convenience store. She claimed the tuk tuk was parked at the store entrance and blocked access to the parking area, so the couple left their indicator on to signal the driver.

Phuket tuk tuk driver accused of damaging Russian couple's car
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

She alleged the driver refused to move and instead honked, signalling for them to reverse so he could manoeuvre. The couple said they believed he had sufficient space and remained parked.

The woman also claimed that the driver’s wife then shouted at them and demanded they move their car. The Russian woman alleged they were asked to lower the window to discuss the situation, but the couple declined, saying they were concerned for their safety.

According to the couple, the driver then approached their car and behaved aggressively, as shown in the video. They said he returned to his vehicle to move it, then came back to kick their car, leaving a dent.

Phuket tuk tuk
Photo by Eustaquio Santimano via Flickr

The couple said they reported the case to the police with assistance from Thai friends. They said officers arranged a meeting with the driver for negotiations, but they did not want to settle the matter and instead wanted him punished for what they described as violent behaviour.

They added they were concerned the driver could act similarly towards other motorists, foreigners or passengers, and said they hoped police would ensure a fair outcome.

The driver has not publicly responded, and police have not provided an update on the case.

