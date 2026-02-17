Foreign women attend Phuket temple fair in bikinis, sparking online debate

An online debate ensued after two foreign women attended a Phuket temple fair in bikinis. Some netizens disapproved of the revealing clothes, while others criticised the Thai man for being rude in his video recording.

The Thai man recorded the two women walking through the fair at Chalong Temple and shared the video with the local news Facebook page Phuket Andaman News.

In the footage, two women asked him to stop filming them and walked away from the scene. The man can be heard shouting, “Go out! You! Get Out! Get Out!” as the women and their friends appear confused and angry.

The man reportedly wanted the women to leave because the fair was being held within the temple grounds, and their clothing was seen as inappropriate.

Visitors are generally urged to dress modestly when entering Thai temples. It was not clear whether the man explained the dress expectations to the women before confronting them.

Reactions online were divided. Some netizens supported the man, saying foreign visitors should learn Thai traditions and culture before travelling to the country. They said the fair was clearly located at a temple and that the women should have been aware that their clothing was unsuitable.

Others criticised the man’s approach, saying it was rude to chase visitors away without a clear explanation. They argued the foreigners might not know Thai customs and said he should have explained the issue calmly and politely.

Some commenters also noted that the women attended the fair but did not enter the temple’s main hall while wearing bikinis, suggesting locals should be more flexible about clothing in the fair area.

A similar incident was reported in Chiang Mai in January when four foreign women in bikinis were sunbathing outside a temple. A local took photos and posted them online while criticising their behaviour.

In this particular case, while some netizens sided with this local, other netizens criticised him for taking photographs and posting them without permission. They added that cultural differences should be considered and that the visitors should have been warned politely rather than exposed online.