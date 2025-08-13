2 foreign men flee Pattaya motorcycle accident, leaving injured Thai woman

Police review CCTV footage to track down foreign rider and his friend

Petch Petpailin
August 13, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารชลบุรี

Two foreign men fled the scene after a motorcycle accident on a Pattaya road, leaving an injured Thai woman and a bag of cannabis behind.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation provided assistance to three injured motorcyclists on Jomtien Sai Song Road in Bang Lamung district, Pattaya, on the night of Tuesday, August 12, following an alert about the crash.

The rescue team reported that the first two injured victims, 17 year old Porramin and 20 year old Rungtawan, were found lying near their motorcycle, a black Honda PCX. Both sustained head injuries, with Rungtawan’s condition reported to be more serious.

Another damaged motorcycle, a black Honda ADV, was found overturned nearby. Rescuers discovered a zip-lock plastic bag containing cannabis next to the vehicle. The third victim, a 19 year old Thai woman named Aomsub, was found injured nearby.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station arrived at the scene and questioned a motorist who had witnessed the crash. According to the witness, Porramin made a U-turn, and Aomsub’s motorcycle collided heavily with his vehicle.

Foreign rider and friend escapes after motorcycle accident in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารชลบุรี

Aomsub told police that she had not been riding the motorcycle. Instead, she said, it was being ridden by a foreign man whose name was not released to the public. She claimed she had been travelling on the Honda ADV with two foreign men, both of whom escaped the scene after the accident.

Police told Workpoint News they were reviewing CCTV footage and collecting further evidence to identify the two foreign men. Officers have not yet determined which parties were at fault, pending clearer evidence from the cameras.

Injrued Thai woman left by two foreign men after motorcycle accident
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารชลบุรี

A separate motorcycle incident was also reported in Pattaya at around the same time. In this case, a British motorcyclist was riding at high speed when he cut in front of a rescue vehicle. He allegedly refused to give way to the emergency responders and even raised his middle finger at the driver.

The rescue team had been rushing to transport a patient to the hospital. The motorcyclist then made a right turn at an intersection and collided with another motorcycle, causing his own vehicle to overturn.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the incident delayed the rescue operation. It remains unclear whether the rescuers managed to deliver the patient to the hospital in time.

