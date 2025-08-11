British motorcyclist blocks rescue vehicle and causes collision in Pattaya

A British motorcyclist blocked a rescue vehicle and raised his middle finger at rescuers before crashing into a local’s motorcycle on a Pattaya road. He claimed that the sound of the siren startled him and caused his behaviour.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation were responding to a call to transport a patient who had lost consciousness after being rescued from drowning. The team rushed to a community near a land office to transfer the patient to the hospital.

While en route, a foreign motorcyclist, later identified as a British man named Holloway, swerved in front of the rescue vehicle.

The rescuers sounded the horn and flashed their lights to request that he give way, but he responded by raising his middle finger at them.

Dashcam footage from the rescue vehicle showed the British motorcyclist repeatedly cutting in front of the van and riding erratically from side to side. He raised his middle finger towards the driver of the emergency vehicle and continued to block the road.

The rescue team had no choice but to continue at high speed behind him. The British motorcyclist then made a right turn at an intersection and collided with a local’s motorcycle. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The rescue team called officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to the scene. Upon meeting the police, the British man apologised and claimed that his actions were due to being startled by the siren. He agreed to pay compensation to the Thai motorcyclist involved in the accident.

According to Channel 7, police fined the British man before releasing him. The amount of the fine was not disclosed, nor was the condition of the patient in the rescue vehicle. It also remained unclear whether the patient was taken to the hospital in time.

A similar road blockage was reported in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok in November last year. In this case, a private car obstructed an emergency vehicle on Prakasa Road. The driver ignored the emergency vehicle’s flashing lights and sirens, which led to the patient’s death.