British motorcyclist blocks rescue vehicle and causes collision in Pattaya

Foreign man claims shock from rescue vehicle's siren motivates his disruptive actions

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin41 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
194 1 minute read
British motorcyclist blocks rescue vehicle and causes collision in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าว พัทยาดริ๊งด่อง

A British motorcyclist blocked a rescue vehicle and raised his middle finger at rescuers before crashing into a local’s motorcycle on a Pattaya road. He claimed that the sound of the siren startled him and caused his behaviour.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation were responding to a call to transport a patient who had lost consciousness after being rescued from drowning. The team rushed to a community near a land office to transfer the patient to the hospital.

While en route, a foreign motorcyclist, later identified as a British man named Holloway, swerved in front of the rescue vehicle.

The rescuers sounded the horn and flashed their lights to request that he give way, but he responded by raising his middle finger at them.

Dashcam footage from the rescue vehicle showed the British motorcyclist repeatedly cutting in front of the van and riding erratically from side to side. He raised his middle finger towards the driver of the emergency vehicle and continued to block the road.

Foreign man blocks rescue vehicle in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าว พัทยาดริ๊งด่อง

The rescue team had no choice but to continue at high speed behind him. The British motorcyclist then made a right turn at an intersection and collided with a local’s motorcycle. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The rescue team called officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station to the scene. Upon meeting the police, the British man apologised and claimed that his actions were due to being startled by the siren. He agreed to pay compensation to the Thai motorcyclist involved in the accident.

Related Articles
Foreigner cuts off rescue vehicle and crashes into local's motorcyclist
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

According to Channel 7, police fined the British man before releasing him. The amount of the fine was not disclosed, nor was the condition of the patient in the rescue vehicle. It also remained unclear whether the patient was taken to the hospital in time.

A similar road blockage was reported in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok in November last year. In this case, a private car obstructed an emergency vehicle on Prakasa Road. The driver ignored the emergency vehicle’s flashing lights and sirens, which led to the patient’s death.

British man fined for blocking rescue vehicle in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

Latest Thailand News
Thai grandmother appeals for help to find missing 12 year old in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai grandmother appeals for help to find missing 12 year old in Chon Buri

5 minutes ago
British motorcyclist blocks rescue vehicle and causes collision in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

British motorcyclist blocks rescue vehicle and causes collision in Pattaya

41 minutes ago
Thai teacher fatally shoots student&#8217;s uncle after sexual assault accusation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher fatally shoots student’s uncle after sexual assault accusation

2 hours ago
17 year old Thai schoolboy attacks teacher after exam dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai schoolboy attacks teacher after exam dispute

3 hours ago
Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard crashes through ceiling at Ayutthaya beauty shop

3 hours ago
Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army says Cambodia misuus landmine clearance funds amid fresh blast

4 hours ago
Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ranked top in Asia for cultural heritage wealth

4 hours ago
Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border | Thaiger Crime News

Couple arrested transporting stolen motorcycles to southern border

4 hours ago
Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend

5 hours ago
French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend&#8217;s family | Thaiger Crime News

French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend’s family

6 hours ago
Police investigate unidentified man&#8217;s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police investigate unidentified man’s drowning at Kalim Beach, Phuket

6 hours ago
Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok raids seize illegal goods worth over 20 million baht

6 hours ago
Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man arrested for 90,000-baht fake bank transfer slip at Pattaya Walking Street

6 hours ago
Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian workers leave Thailand amid threats to citizenship and property

6 hours ago
Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal e-waste operation importing phones to Thailand exposed

7 hours ago
Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Unexploded Cambodian rockets found in Surin fields after evacuation

7 hours ago
Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister defends Singaporean politician over border dispute comments

7 hours ago
Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Khon Kaen for motorcycle theft spree

7 hours ago
Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri fisherman catches crocodile instead of fish

7 hours ago
Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead on marble bench at Chon Buri health centre

7 hours ago
Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked | Thaiger Thailand News

Surat Thani temple abbot found with drugs, monks defrocked

7 hours ago
Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims life of 66 year old in Mae Hong Son

8 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 44 provinces in Thailand

8 hours ago
Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai soldiers seize 13,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes near border

1 day ago
Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive | Thaiger Crime News

Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin41 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 11, 2025
194 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x