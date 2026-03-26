Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 4:16 PM
174 1 minute read
Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A foreign woman crashed a pickup truck into two motorcycles, killing one Thai man and injuring another rider in Chalong, Phuket, yesterday, March 25.

Phuket Times Facebook page reported that the fatal crash happened at about 5pm. Video of the incident circulated on Thai social media today, but the identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

In the clip, the foreign woman was seen driving a blue pickup that suddenly slid to the right and collided with two motorcycles travelling in the opposite lane. The pickup then hit a roadside electricity pole and came to a stop.

A foreign man travelling in the pickup was seen getting out first and pulling the female driver from the vehicle. The pair were seen arguing on the roadside. Motorists who witnessed the crash stopped to assist and called rescue workers and police to the scene.

Phuket Times reported that one Thai motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Another motorcyclist, whose nationality and gender were not confirmed, reportedly suffered a broken leg.

Foreign woman crashes and kills Thai motorcyclist in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

As of now, local police have not released further details, and the cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

The incident prompted online discussion, with some Thai social media users expressing concern about whether the victims would receive justice. Some comments claimed foreign suspects often attempt to pay to end legal proceedings, while others worried the foreign driver could leave Thailand before the legal process is completed.

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Other users called on relevant government agencies to introduce measures to address reckless driving by foreign motorists in Phuket, pointing to previous cases involving foreigners.

Foreigner crashes pickup in Phuket killing one Thai man
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A similar case was reported in Phuket in February when a foreign driver crashed a pickup into three motorcycles and fled the scene, injuring one rider.

A Thai passer-by reportedly tried to stop the foreign driver by jumping onto the back, but the driver did not stop and sped away, leading the Thai man to fall onto the road. No updates were reported on any arrest or prosecution in that case.

Foreign woman crashes pickup into 2 motorcycles in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ and Jutharat NUi

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 26, 2026, 4:16 PM
174 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.