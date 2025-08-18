Thai and Cambodian officials clash over legitimacy of landmines

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) and the director of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) engaged in a disagreement over the legitimacy of Cambodian PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines displayed during an inspection event in Sisaket province on August 16.

CMAC director Heng Ratana questioned the authenticity of the mines, noting they were still fitted with safety pins, which raised doubts about whether they were originally planted by Cambodia. He explained that a mine requires the removal of its safety pin to detonate upon contact.

Heng Ratana suggested that the Thai military’s display was intended to mislead journalists and diplomats attending the event. In response, Major General Winthai Suwaree asserted that the mines were discovered during clearance operations on August 4 in the Phu Makua area, previously occupied by Cambodian troops.

He stated that numerous PMN-2 mines, both with and without pins, were found, and these were the ones shown to the delegations. Winthai accused Heng Ratana of trying to discredit the evidence.

In related developments, General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Defence Minister, mentioned that the Thai–Cambodian Border Situation Administration Centre, established for negotiations, may seem inactive as it prepares for the outcomes of a new Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting.

Following this, preparations will commence for the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, scheduled for September 8 to September 10. Nattaphon indicated that short, medium, and long-term plans are being drafted for approval by the National Security Council and the Cabinet, reported Bangkok Post.

After the RBC meeting in Trat on August 16, Cambodia reiterated its commitment to peaceful border cooperation despite recent skirmishes. This aligns with discussions between Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Malaysia on July 28 and a GBC meeting on August 7.

In similar news, combat engineers began clearing mines in the Chong Bok area near the Thai-Cambodian border in Ubon Ratchathani province after a landmine blast on July 16 injured three Thai soldiers.