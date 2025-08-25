Phuket taxi driver arrested over alleged rape of foreign teacher

Police today, August 25, arrested an app-based taxi driver in Phuket for allegedly raping a foreign teacher in a roadside forest, although the suspect denied the accusation.

The 28 year old victim, reportedly an African national, filed a complaint with Thalang Police Station on Saturday, August 23, accusing the taxi driver of sexual assault.

According to the victim, she and a friend had booked a trip home after visiting an entertainment venue. Her friend’s home was reached first, leaving the victim alone with the driver until they reached a dark alley in the Sunthon district, where the driver reportedly stopped abruptly.

The taxi driver allegedly dragged her into the roadside forest, sexually assaulted her, and stole her mobile phone before fleeing the scene. Local motorists later assisted the woman and took her to a hospital.

Thalang Police Station told the Phuket Times Facebook page this afternoon that officers arrested the driver at his home. He admitted to stealing the victim’s mobile phone but denied the rape allegation.

The driver claimed that the foreign woman was unable to pay the transport fare, saying she did not have money. He said the woman then took off her clothes to prove to him that she did not hide her cash anywhere, so he took her phone and left her at the scene.

The Facebook page shared the suspect’s image with his face blurred, sparking criticism among Thai netizens. Online communities have demanded that police and media outlets reveal his face and his car’s registration plate to warn other passengers, particularly women.

Some netizens also called on ride-hailing applications to strengthen their safety measures and driver verification processes. They urged government authorities to hold these companies accountable, citing repeated dangers posed to passengers by inadequate background checks.

The specific ride-hailing application involved was not disclosed in the report.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity or details of any legal action against the suspect. If found guilty, he could face imprisonment of four to 20 years and a fine of 80,000 to 400,000 baht under Section 276 of the Criminal Law.

In a similar case reported last year, a Thai Bolt motorcycle rider in Pattaya was arrested for raping an 18 year old female passenger while she was drunk. Although the man initially escaped arrest by police officers, he could not hide from the victim’s friends.

More than ten of the victim’s friends spotted him working in the area, detained him and called the police, who took the rapist away for further legal proceedings.