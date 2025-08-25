Man steals lottery tickets worth over 27,200 baht in Bangkok

A man has been apprehended for stealing 272 lottery tickets worth over 27,200 baht, confessing his motive was to pay overdue instalments on his car.

The incident occurred outside a noodle shop on Panya Inthra Road in Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok. The vendor had left the tickets with a friend while visiting the restroom. The thief threatened the friend, claiming to be armed with a knife and a gun, before fleeing in a pickup truck.

Yesterday, August 24, at 6pm, Police Colonel Nirutchapol Yothamat, along with Lieutenant Colonel Jumpol Yenpathomkul and the investigation team, arrested 50 year old construction contractor, Chanchai, at his residence in Soi Khubon 19, Yaek 8, Ram Inthra subdistrict, Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok.

They recovered 129 of the stolen tickets. During questioning, Chanchai admitted to the theft, citing financial difficulties, including four months of overdue car payments and unpaid work, as his motivation.

He revealed his inner turmoil before committing the crime, “I drove around contemplating my decision. I was anxious and unsure. I couldn’t bring myself to snatch a necklace, so I carried a knife without knowing why. I never drew it; it remained at my waist.”

After the theft, he discarded the ticket stand at Fashion Island and attempted to sell the tickets, reducing the price to 50 baht each when there were no buyers, reported KhaoSod.

Chanchai faces charges of theft using a vehicle. He is in custody, awaiting a court appearance the following day.

In similar news, a 28 year old man was arrested on August 18 after trying to steal gold from Wang Tokang Gold Shop in Tak Province’s Lotus Mall.

The suspect, a resident of Mueang district, reportedly pretended to browse gold items, but his suspicious behaviour caught the attention of staff, who alerted mall security. When he attempted to escape with a gold necklace, police stationed in the mall intercepted him.