Man steals lottery tickets worth over 27,200 baht in Bangkok

Financial struggles drive man to mass lottery theft

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man has been apprehended for stealing 272 lottery tickets worth over 27,200 baht, confessing his motive was to pay overdue instalments on his car.

The incident occurred outside a noodle shop on Panya Inthra Road in Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok. The vendor had left the tickets with a friend while visiting the restroom. The thief threatened the friend, claiming to be armed with a knife and a gun, before fleeing in a pickup truck.

Yesterday, August 24, at 6pm, Police Colonel Nirutchapol Yothamat, along with Lieutenant Colonel Jumpol Yenpathomkul and the investigation team, arrested 50 year old construction contractor, Chanchai, at his residence in Soi Khubon 19, Yaek 8, Ram Inthra subdistrict, Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok.

They recovered 129 of the stolen tickets. During questioning, Chanchai admitted to the theft, citing financial difficulties, including four months of overdue car payments and unpaid work, as his motivation.

He revealed his inner turmoil before committing the crime, “I drove around contemplating my decision. I was anxious and unsure. I couldn’t bring myself to snatch a necklace, so I carried a knife without knowing why. I never drew it; it remained at my waist.”

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

After the theft, he discarded the ticket stand at Fashion Island and attempted to sell the tickets, reducing the price to 50 baht each when there were no buyers, reported KhaoSod.

Chanchai faces charges of theft using a vehicle. He is in custody, awaiting a court appearance the following day.

Man steals lottery tickets worth over 27,200 baht in Bangkok

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
