British actor flies in to boost morale at Trat border post

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, October 3, 2025
Photo courtesy of บ้านเมือง

A British actor travelled from overseas to Thailand’s eastern border to donate solar panels and supplies to boost morale among local border patrol police.

Actor Mark Shelley and his Thai wife, Naphatwarun Sirirattanasap, travelled from the UK to Trat province, making a patriotic stop at a Border Patrol Police base to donate vital equipment to officers stationed along the Cambodian frontier.

The couple handed over nine sets of solar panels, along with dried food, snacks, and bottled water to officers from Border Patrol Police Company 116, who are operating under high alert amid rising tensions along the border.

Police Colonel Siamrath Rattanachanajan, commander of the unit, personally welcomed the couple and expressed gratitude for their cross-continental show of support.

Pictures courtesy of Channel 7 News

Shelley, holding up the Thai flag, said: “Thailand, fight, fight!”

He told officers he felt honoured to assist in a meaningful way, noting that most British visitors come to party in places like Pattaya, not to aid security forces on the frontlines.

Pol. Col. Siamrath thanked the couple for the much-needed solar panels, noting that officers in remote zones often lack access to reliable electricity or Internet. The donated systems will power communications and electronic equipment, supporting the patrols’ round-the-clock operations.

He added that since the first flare-up along the border, Border Patrol Police in Trat have been on their highest level of readiness, continuing to support both military units and local communities. Troops remain fully deployed in the area, monitoring news, securing the perimeter, and offering reassurance to nearby residents, reported Channel 7 News.

The commander also urged the public not to panic but to stay informed through official news channels. He reassured locals that the Border Patrol Police and military partners are working together to safeguard national sovereignty and protect all citizens in the border region.

