Vietnamese man detained at Don Mueang for forged visa stamp

Immigration officials at Don Mueang International Airport detained a 24 year old Vietnamese man for allegedly using a forged visa stamp to avoid overstaying. The suspect, Nguyen, was apprehended while preparing to board a flight to Hanoi, Vietnam.

The arrest was executed under the supervision of Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonyaluck, the Commander of the Immigration Bureau. Nguyen was detained in the international departures hall of Terminal 1, with the police seizing his Vietnamese passport and a black Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max as evidence.

Immigration records show he entered Thailand on August 26, 2024, with a tourist visa valid until October 24, 2024. However, his passport contained a fake stamp claiming a visa change to a non-immigrant visa, allowing him to stay until March 31, 2025, citing a Cabinet resolution dated December 24, 2024, and a Ministry of Interior announcement from January 31, 2025.

Accompanying the stamp was a fee receipt for 500 baht (US$15), allegedly signed by Police Lieutenant Yodyut Yodkamjinda from Trat province immigration.

Further verification by Police Lieutenant Chatmes Jarurueangphong of Trat province revealed that the documents and official names were counterfeit. If confirmed as a fake stamp, Nguyen faces charges of overstaying by 249 days.

During preliminary questioning, Nguyen stated he was invited by a Vietnamese friend to work in a restaurant in Thailand. His employer reportedly handled his visa change, but Nguyen was unaware of the details.

Throughout his detention, a Vietnamese interpreter was used to communicate his rights and charges, which he has denied. Nguyen has been transferred to the Don Mueang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This case highlights the issue of foreign nationals using forged stamps to evade overstay penalties. According to Thai law, foreigners overstaying by more than 90 days can be blacklisted and barred from re-entering the country for one to 10 years, depending on the case, reported KhaoSod.