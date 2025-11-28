3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video

Phuket police fined three foreign motorcyclists for running a red light at Si Kor Intersection in the Kathu district on Tuesday, November 26.

A Thai motorist recorded the moment the three foreigners violated the traffic signal and later shared the footage with the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page. The page then published the video to highlight their behaviour. In the clip, the Thai motorist can be heard saying…

“See? See? They ran the red light. Look at their behaviour. Bastard!”

The video showed the three foreign men travelling together on motorbikes. The first rider made a right turn despite the red light, and the other two followed him.

Newshawk Phuket updated the case yesterday, November 27, reporting that all three foreigners were summoned to Kathu Police Station and fined for the offence.

Under the Land Transport Act, running a red light carries a fine of up to 4,000 baht. Police imposed the maximum penalty on the three men.

The motorcycles they used were rental bikes. As a result, the Thai owner of the vehicles was also summoned and fined, although the exact amount was not revealed.

Pictures taken at the station showed the three foreign riders smiling at the camera, prompting criticism from netizens. One foreigner commented under the post in Thai, saying…

“The problem is they’re laughing because the fines are too small. It won’t stop them from doing it again.”

Thai netizens were divided, with some criticising the penalty as too lenient, while others praised officers for taking prompt action.

In a related incident on the same day in Bangkok, a Pakistani motorcyclist attempted to flee after crashing into and killing an elderly Thai woman on a zebra crossing. Witnesses managed to stop him from escaping.

The man claimed he was not speeding, but witnesses disputed this, saying he rode fast and failed to stop despite other vehicles allowing the woman to cross.