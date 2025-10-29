US$2,000 vanishes from Finnish tourists’ Pattaya holiday home

Two tourists reported a theft after discovering US$2,000 missing from their rented Pattaya home following a brief outing, prompting a police investigation.

A pair of Finnish tourists in Pattaya had their holiday turn sour after returning to their rental house to discover US$2,000 in cash had mysteriously vanished.

The incident occurred in Soi Jomtien 7, where the sisters had rented a house with their family during their stay. They left the property briefly to dine out and, upon returning, found the foreign currency, worth over 60,000 baht, missing without a trace.

The victims, led by Sini Susanna Anttila, filed a police report just after 1am today, October 29, at Dongtan Curve substation of Pattaya City Police Station. She was accompanied by her sister.

They told the duty investigation officer, Police Lieutenant Anan Mahakij-asawakul, that no one inside the house admitted to any knowledge of the missing money. More puzzling still, there were no signs of forced entry, leaving officers to consider alternative methods of intrusion, including the possibility that it could be someone with access to the property.

Police recorded the complaint in the daily incident log and swiftly dispatched a detective unit to the scene to launch a full investigation. Officers began collecting forensic evidence, conducting interviews, and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Officers say the case is under active investigation, with efforts now focused on tracing the suspect and establishing whether the theft involved an outsider or someone with internal access.

As of this report, no arrests have been made, and police have not confirmed whether any potential suspects have been identified, reported The Pattaya News.

The missing amount, in US currency, raises concerns about tourists keeping large sums of cash unsecured in short-term rentals. Police are urging all visitors to secure valuables in safes and report any suspicious activity around rented properties.

Pattaya remains one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, especially among European travellers. While petty theft is not uncommon, high-value losses like this often trigger immediate police response and investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Pattaya City Police Station.