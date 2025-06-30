Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker

Hotel CCTV footage clearly shows suspect's identity, and police vow swift arrest

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
60 2 minutes read
Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker
Photo via Naewna

An Indian man sought assistance from Pattaya police officers after a Thai sex worker shattered his expectations and disappeared with 20,000 baht in cash.

The 45 year old Indian national, Sudip, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station yesterday, June 29, after his night was ruined by a Thai sex worker. He reported losing a total of 20,000 baht, including 5,000 Thai baht and 30,000 Indian rupees.

Sudip told police that he met the woman on Pattaya Beach and agreed to her sexual services. He brought her to his hotel room, where she asked him to take a shower before they began any sexual activity.

The Indian man agreed, unaware that he was about to become the victim of a common scam. Sudip said that when he exited the bathroom, the woman had already vanished. Upon checking his belongings, he discovered that both his money had been stolen.

Police reviewed security camera footage at the hotel, which clearly showed the identity of the thief. Her name was not released to the public, but officers stated they were confident she would soon be brought to justice.

Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker | News by Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

According to Section 334 of the Criminal Law, the woman faces up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 60,000 baht for theft.

Sudip is not the first Indian tourist to fall victim to this kind of incident in Pattaya. Three weeks ago, another Indian tourist, Sachin Syuryakant Ghayal, lost nearly 41,000 baht to two Thai transwomen in Pattaya. Like Sudip, his wallet was stolen while he was showering.

Related Articles

In May, another Indian man filed a complaint with Pattaya police stating that a transgender sex worker stole his valuables. The transwoman also allegedly struck him on the head with her handbag before fleeing the hotel with the help of two accomplices, one man and one woman.

Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker | News by Thaiger
Photo via Naewna

A similar incident also occurred in the southern province of Songkhla, where an Indian tourist lost a gold necklace worth approximately 120,000 baht to a transwoman and her friend. The victim said he had declined sexual services from the transwoman after noticing she looked different from her online profile.

She then demanded 500 baht in compensation for wasting her time, but he refused. This reportedly led to a physical assault and the theft of his gold necklace.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks Northern Thailand News

Thailand sends team to Myanmar for Kok River pollution talks

3 minutes ago
Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package Thailand News

Thailand funds gender-affirming hormone therapy in 145 million baht package

15 minutes ago
Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest Phuket News

Phuket police probe death of man found with knife in chest

28 minutes ago
Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker Pattaya News

Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker

2 hours ago
Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Karon Beach Phuket News

Japanese tourist drowns at Phuket’s Karon Beach

2 hours ago
Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links Thailand News

Thailand, France to strengthen defence and trade links

2 hours ago
Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition Phuket News

Man arrested in Phuket with illegal firearm and ammunition

2 hours ago
Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani Thailand News

E-cigarette vendor shoots 2 police in sting operation in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children Pattaya News

Homeless woman accused of theft in Pattaya, arrested with children

3 hours ago
Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing Thailand News

Laotian woman killed and baby injured as taxi driver speeds through zebra crossing

3 hours ago
Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service Pattaya News

Man caught stealing shrine donations avoids charges with community service

3 hours ago
Man detained after brother&#8217;s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection Bangkok News

Man detained after brother’s fatal stabbing at Bangkok intersection

3 hours ago
Factory worker vanishes after diving into pond to retrieve bird Thailand News

Factory worker vanishes after diving into pond to retrieve bird

3 hours ago
Illegal white sea bass worth 600,000 baht seized in Narathiwat Crime News

Illegal white sea bass worth 600,000 baht seized in Narathiwat

4 hours ago
Volunteer duo helps woman give birth in pickup truck Thailand News

Volunteer duo helps woman give birth in pickup truck

4 hours ago
Body with tattooed arm found in Trang palm plantation Crime News

Body with tattooed arm found in Trang palm plantation

4 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested for cable theft causing 1 million baht damage Crime News

Cambodian man arrested for cable theft causing 1 million baht damage

4 hours ago
Protesters demand PM Paetongtarn resignation, deny coup support Thailand News

Protesters demand PM Paetongtarn resignation, deny coup support

4 hours ago
Man fined 2000 baht for crashing into Bangkok police station Bangkok News

Man fined 2000 baht for crashing into Bangkok police station

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 40 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 40 Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Devotees flock to Ayutthaya hermitage for blessings before lottery Thailand News

Devotees flock to Ayutthaya hermitage for blessings before lottery

24 hours ago
Monk arrested after fatal shooting at Phuket temple Phuket News

Monk arrested after fatal shooting at Phuket temple

1 day ago
Sixth explosive device found at Krabi&#8217;s Noppharat Thara Beach Crime News

Sixth explosive device found at Krabi’s Noppharat Thara Beach

1 day ago
Three fishermen die from toxic gas on Thai fishing boat Thailand News

Three fishermen die from toxic gas on Thai fishing boat

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 30, 2025
60 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x