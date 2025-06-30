Shower-time heist: Indian man loses 20,000 baht in cash to Pattaya sex worker

An Indian man sought assistance from Pattaya police officers after a Thai sex worker shattered his expectations and disappeared with 20,000 baht in cash.

The 45 year old Indian national, Sudip, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station yesterday, June 29, after his night was ruined by a Thai sex worker. He reported losing a total of 20,000 baht, including 5,000 Thai baht and 30,000 Indian rupees.

Sudip told police that he met the woman on Pattaya Beach and agreed to her sexual services. He brought her to his hotel room, where she asked him to take a shower before they began any sexual activity.

The Indian man agreed, unaware that he was about to become the victim of a common scam. Sudip said that when he exited the bathroom, the woman had already vanished. Upon checking his belongings, he discovered that both his money had been stolen.

Loading…

Police reviewed security camera footage at the hotel, which clearly showed the identity of the thief. Her name was not released to the public, but officers stated they were confident she would soon be brought to justice.

According to Section 334 of the Criminal Law, the woman faces up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 60,000 baht for theft.

Sudip is not the first Indian tourist to fall victim to this kind of incident in Pattaya. Three weeks ago, another Indian tourist, Sachin Syuryakant Ghayal, lost nearly 41,000 baht to two Thai transwomen in Pattaya. Like Sudip, his wallet was stolen while he was showering.

In May, another Indian man filed a complaint with Pattaya police stating that a transgender sex worker stole his valuables. The transwoman also allegedly struck him on the head with her handbag before fleeing the hotel with the help of two accomplices, one man and one woman.

A similar incident also occurred in the southern province of Songkhla, where an Indian tourist lost a gold necklace worth approximately 120,000 baht to a transwoman and her friend. The victim said he had declined sexual services from the transwoman after noticing she looked different from her online profile.

She then demanded 500 baht in compensation for wasting her time, but he refused. This reportedly led to a physical assault and the theft of his gold necklace.