Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner

CCTV shows suspect ransacking bedroom while victim operates shop in ground floor

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 2:13 PM
55 1 minute read
Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews

A Thai woman sneaked into a bedroom above a noodle shop in Pattaya and stole valuables worth more than 150,000 baht yesterday, November 12.

The victim, 40 year old noodle shop owner Anchana Rattanapisankun, filed a complaint with Bang Lamung Police Station in the evening yesterday. She also submitted CCTV footage that showed the thief’s identity.

In an interview with a local news Facebook page, Pattaya Online News, Anchana said she only realised the loss late in the evening, although the theft had occurred earlier in the afternoon, because the female thief had shown no suspicious behaviour.

Anchana explained that she was cooking and attending to customers on the ground floor of her house, which also serves as the noodle shop. While she was working, she noticed someone walking at the back of the store.

She rushed to welcome the person, thinking it was a customer. According to Anchana, the woman asked if the shop was open, and Anchana confirmed it was.

Thai woman at large after 140,000 theft at noodle shop
Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews

The woman then said she would return with her boyfriend and requested to buy a bottle of water before leaving. Neither she nor her boyfriend returned, but Anchana did not pay much attention at the time.

After closing the restaurant, Anchana went upstairs and noticed her bedroom had been ransacked. She checked her valuables and reviewed the CCTV footage.

Related Articles

Several items were missing, including a gold amulet worth 65,000 baht, a diamond ring, a Cartier ring, and an Apple iPad, totalling around 150,000 baht.

Thai restuarant owner loses 140,000 to thief
Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews

CCTV footage showed that the thief was the same woman Anchana had spoken to earlier in the afternoon. She entered the shop from the rear at around 12.30pm, glanced around to ensure no one saw her, and quickly went upstairs.

Another security camera captured her inside the bedroom and wardrobe for more than 15 minutes.

When the thief came back downstairs, she encountered Anchana and engaged her in a conversation. In the CCTV footage, the suspect is estimated to be 40 to 45 years old, has short curly black hair, wore a black T-shirt, and carried a plastic bag.

The thief currently remains at large, with police reporting that they are investigating the case.

Thai woman stesl from bedroom above Pattaya noodle shop
Photo via Facebook/ Pattayaonlinenews

Latest Thailand News
Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm

2 seconds ago
Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner

2 minutes ago
Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown

21 minutes ago
Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown

39 minutes ago
South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers

57 minutes ago
German tourist loses 140,000 baht in &#8216;miracle oil&#8217; scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘miracle oil’ scam in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported

3 hours ago
Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress

3 hours ago
Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos

3 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang

3 hours ago
Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame

4 hours ago
Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker

4 hours ago
Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up

4 hours ago
Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign hacker wanted by FBI arrested in Phuket hotel

4 hours ago
Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline

4 hours ago
Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds

5 hours ago
Thai man defends attack of brother&#8217;s bullies at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man defends attack of brother’s bullies at school

20 hours ago
Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers

21 hours ago
Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill

22 hours ago
HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls | Thaiger Thailand News

HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls

22 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast

22 hours ago
Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour | Thaiger Education

Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour

23 hours ago
Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2025, 2:13 PM
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.