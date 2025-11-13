Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner

A Thai woman sneaked into a bedroom above a noodle shop in Pattaya and stole valuables worth more than 150,000 baht yesterday, November 12.

The victim, 40 year old noodle shop owner Anchana Rattanapisankun, filed a complaint with Bang Lamung Police Station in the evening yesterday. She also submitted CCTV footage that showed the thief’s identity.

In an interview with a local news Facebook page, Pattaya Online News, Anchana said she only realised the loss late in the evening, although the theft had occurred earlier in the afternoon, because the female thief had shown no suspicious behaviour.

Anchana explained that she was cooking and attending to customers on the ground floor of her house, which also serves as the noodle shop. While she was working, she noticed someone walking at the back of the store.

She rushed to welcome the person, thinking it was a customer. According to Anchana, the woman asked if the shop was open, and Anchana confirmed it was.

The woman then said she would return with her boyfriend and requested to buy a bottle of water before leaving. Neither she nor her boyfriend returned, but Anchana did not pay much attention at the time.

After closing the restaurant, Anchana went upstairs and noticed her bedroom had been ransacked. She checked her valuables and reviewed the CCTV footage.

Several items were missing, including a gold amulet worth 65,000 baht, a diamond ring, a Cartier ring, and an Apple iPad, totalling around 150,000 baht.

CCTV footage showed that the thief was the same woman Anchana had spoken to earlier in the afternoon. She entered the shop from the rear at around 12.30pm, glanced around to ensure no one saw her, and quickly went upstairs.

Another security camera captured her inside the bedroom and wardrobe for more than 15 minutes.

When the thief came back downstairs, she encountered Anchana and engaged her in a conversation. In the CCTV footage, the suspect is estimated to be 40 to 45 years old, has short curly black hair, wore a black T-shirt, and carried a plastic bag.

The thief currently remains at large, with police reporting that they are investigating the case.