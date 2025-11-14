Thai woman arrested on 150,000-baht theft at Pattaya noodle shop

Police yesterday, November 13, arrested a Thai woman for stealing valuables worth 150,000 baht from the owner of a noodle shop in Pattaya.

The shop owner, 40 year old Anchana Rattanapisankun, filed a complaint at Bang Lamung Police Station on Tuesday, November 12, after belongings worth over 150,000 baht disappeared from her bedroom on the second floor above her restaurant.

Anchana also submitted CCTV footage as evidence. The video clearly showed the identity of the female thief, who was seen entering the shop from the rear and sneaking up to the second floor.

Anchana added that she even spoke with the thief before she escaped with her valuables. The suspect asked about the shop’s opening hours, bought a bottle of water, and said she would return to dine with her boyfriend before leaving.

The victim explained that she was not suspicious at the time and only realised the theft had occurred later that evening when she discovered her room had been ransacked.

Police identified the thief as 49 year old Suthasinee Chalintu. Officers tracked her down in Soi Khao Taeng On in the Sriracha district of Chon Buri province. Suthasinee was still in possession of several stolen items, including a diamond ring, a Cartier ring, and an Apple iPad.

A search of her rented room near Sriracha Market uncovered the clothes she had worn on the day of the incident. However, a gold amulet worth around 65,000 baht remained missing.

Police conducted a drug test, which returned a positive result. Suthasinee admitted to taking two methamphetamine tablets, known locally as Yaba, before committing the crime.

Further investigation and questioning will be carried out in an effort to recover the missing gold amulet.

Police did not clarify the exact charges she will face. In a similar previous case, a suspect was charged under Section 334 of the Criminal Law, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 60,000 baht for theft.

Regarding the drug offence, she is expected to face an additional charge under Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act for the use of a Category 1 drug, punishable by up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.