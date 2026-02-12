Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 12, 2026, 11:16 AM
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

Police in Pattaya detained a Russian man today, February 12, after he allegedly assaulted a Thai woman while heavily intoxicated on Pattaya Second Road in Chon Buri, prompting bystanders to restrain him before officers arrived.

Police Lieutenant Jittisuk Suthinitatwong, deputy inspector of the Pattaya City Police Station patrol unit, received a report from residents that an intoxicated foreign man had attacked a Thai woman, causing injuries.

The incident occurred in front of a shopping mall along Pattaya Second Road in Moo 10, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. After receiving the report, patrol officers and rescue workers rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a group of residents, motorcycle taxi riders and tourists helping to restrain a Russian national.

Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

Witnesses had forced the man to the ground in an attempt to calm him as he was reportedly acting aggressively. He appeared heavily intoxicated, shouting incoherently, with visible abrasions on his body and face.

Police decided to take him into custody and transported him to the police station.

An app-based motorcycle taxi rider, 20 year old Prawanwit, told police he had arrived at the location to pick up a Thai female passenger through a ride-hailing application. He noticed the Russian man arguing with another foreign man, but initially did not suspect any violence.

However, when his passenger exited a convenience store and approached his motorcycle, the Russian man suddenly staggered towards her and punched her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground.

After the assault, the Russian man reportedly stood in the middle of the road shouting. Anyone who attempted to intervene was met with raised fists.

Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

Witnesses said residents and tourists who saw the incident became angered by his behaviour and rushed in to subdue him after a chaotic scuffle, reported DailyNews.

Pattaya City Police initially charged the Russian man with being intoxicated and causing a public disturbance. Officers are waiting for the injured Thai woman to file a formal complaint before proceeding with further legal action.

In similar news, a Thai app-based motorcycle taxi rider shared a video of a foreign tourist, believed to be a Russian national, defecating on a traffic island in Pattaya. In the footage, the tourist attempted to shield himself from view using a small bush on the island, but passing motorists were still able to clearly see his actions.

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.