Russian man detained after assault on Thai woman in Pattaya

Police in Pattaya detained a Russian man today, February 12, after he allegedly assaulted a Thai woman while heavily intoxicated on Pattaya Second Road in Chon Buri, prompting bystanders to restrain him before officers arrived.

Police Lieutenant Jittisuk Suthinitatwong, deputy inspector of the Pattaya City Police Station patrol unit, received a report from residents that an intoxicated foreign man had attacked a Thai woman, causing injuries.

The incident occurred in front of a shopping mall along Pattaya Second Road in Moo 10, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. After receiving the report, patrol officers and rescue workers rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a group of residents, motorcycle taxi riders and tourists helping to restrain a Russian national.

Witnesses had forced the man to the ground in an attempt to calm him as he was reportedly acting aggressively. He appeared heavily intoxicated, shouting incoherently, with visible abrasions on his body and face.

Police decided to take him into custody and transported him to the police station.

An app-based motorcycle taxi rider, 20 year old Prawanwit, told police he had arrived at the location to pick up a Thai female passenger through a ride-hailing application. He noticed the Russian man arguing with another foreign man, but initially did not suspect any violence.

However, when his passenger exited a convenience store and approached his motorcycle, the Russian man suddenly staggered towards her and punched her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground.

After the assault, the Russian man reportedly stood in the middle of the road shouting. Anyone who attempted to intervene was met with raised fists.

Witnesses said residents and tourists who saw the incident became angered by his behaviour and rushed in to subdue him after a chaotic scuffle, reported DailyNews.

Pattaya City Police initially charged the Russian man with being intoxicated and causing a public disturbance. Officers are waiting for the injured Thai woman to file a formal complaint before proceeding with further legal action.

