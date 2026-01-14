Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated ‘ladyboy’ taunts

Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

A Thai worker at a cannabis shop in Bangkok physically attacked Cambodian customers after allegedly enduring repeated harassment and being mocked as a “ladyboy”.

The shop owner released CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred at around 2am on Sunday, January 11, saying he wanted justice for his employee.

The video shows the 26 year old shop worker, Jirayu, rushing out of the cannabis shop and confronting three men standing on the footpath. Jirayu was seen repeatedly punching and kicking the men before calmly walking back into the shop and resuming his work.

Jirayu later gave an interview with Channel 7, explaining that the three men were Cambodian customers who frequently visited the shop and regularly behaved in a disrespectful manner.

Thai cannabis shop worker attacks Cambodian
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

According to Jirayu, one of the men often mocked his English-speaking ability, asking him sarcastically, “You can speak English?” After Jirayu replied that he could communicate but was not fluent, the man reportedly sighed and stared at him in an insulting way.

Jirayu said the group continued to harass him by deliberately dropping products on the floor and ordering him to pick them up, playing with shop equipment, and making derogatory remarks about his appearance. He said the men repeatedly called him a ladyboy because he had long hair.

Thai attack cambodian bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Jirayu said he had tried to ignore the behaviour for some time, but the repeated insults and humiliation eventually caused him to lose control, leading to the physical confrontation.

Related Articles

The shop owner supported his employee and reported the incident to Din Daeng Police Station. He said Jirayu had previously complained to him several times about being harassed by the same group of customers.

Thai man attacks three Cambodian in Bangkok
Jirayu | Photo via Channel 7

The owner added that the Cambodian men returned to the shop the following day, allegedly seeking revenge. He said he was present at the time and managed to chase them away by threatening them with a knife.

Channel 7 reported that police later arrived at the scene and took both parties to the police station for questioning. However, officers have not yet clarified what legal action, if any, will be taken against those involved.

Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated 'ladyboy' taunts

