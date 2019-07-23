Pattaya police crackdown on middle eastern bike renters | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya police crackdown on middle eastern bike renters
PHOTO: Pattaya Update News
Regular and traffic police have been out in force overnight were out in force in Soi Yen Sabai and Soi VC, South Pattaya following about complaints about middle eastern men keeping residents awake with noise from motorbikes.
Pattaya Update News reported that some fled before police arrived but many other had their bikes seized. a total of 20 motorbikes were seized. Many had illegally modified exhausts to create additional noise, a popular exhaust modification.
Pattaya Update News says that the crackdown was on all tourists but especially young men of middle eastern appearance.
Police were also investigating bike rental shops that had rented the high power bikes out claiming that the renters didn’t have international licences. Shops were fined 2,000 baht for each illegal rental.
SOURCE: Pattaya Update News
ตํารวจจราจรพัทยา ปิดทางเข้าออกจับแก็ง อาหรับซิ่งจักรยานยนต์ ตามซอย หลังชาวบ้านร้องเรียนไม่หลาบจํา เมื่อเวลา 00.10.น.วันที่ 23 ม.ค.62 พ.ต.ต.อรุษ สภานนท์ สารวัตรจราจร สภ.เมืองพัทยา และ ร.ต.อ.ยศพัชร์ ห่อเพชรธนพงศ์ รอง.สารวัตรจราจร พร้อมด้วยกําลังเจ้าหน้าที่ตํารวจจราจรและอาสาเกือบ10 นาย ปิดทางเข้าออกระหว่างซ.วีซี และซ.เย็นสบายพัทยาใต้ หลังจากมีชาวบ้านที่อาศัยอยู่ภายในซอยมานานหลายปีได้รับความเดือดร้อนจากแก็งกลุ่มชาวอาหรับได้มีการขับรถจักรยานยนต์แข่งกันในซอยและเสียงท่อดังจนทําให้นอนกันไม่ค่อยหลับวันไหน ทางตํารวจ ลงจับกันทีพวกมันก็จะนํารถเข้าไปจอดซุกซ่อนตามร้านอาหารของชาวอาหรับพวกกันทําเป็นไม่รู้ไม่ชี้เหมือนไม่มีอะไรเกิดขึ้น หลังจากทางตํารวจ กลับหมดพวกมันก็เริ่มออกก่อกวนอีกแต่วันนี้ทางตํารวจ ก็สามารถ จับกุมแก๊งชาวอาหรับพร้อมรถจักรยานยนต์จํานวน กว่า20 คันไว้ได้ และทางตํารวจจึงได้บันถึกตรวจยึดรถทั้งหมดไว้เป็นของกลาง ขณะทางเจ้าหน้าที่ได้จับกุมอยู่นั้นได้มีกลุ่มชาวอาหรับ จํานวนมากได้โห่ร้องลั่นซอยขับไล่เจ้าหน้าที่ตํารวจโดยไม่พอใจที่ทางตํารวจเข้าไปจับแต่พวกมันทําแบบนี้ถือว่าไม่ให้เกียรติหรือเกรงกลัวกฏหมายของไทย แต่อย่างไรไอ้พวกนี้มันต้องมีคนดูแลพวกมันถึงกล้าทําตัวกันแบบนี้ มันคิดว่ากูโดนจับเดียวกูก็ให้คนมาเอาออกให้ เสียค่าปรับไม่เท่าไร พวกมันถึงหึกเหิมทําตัวใหญ่โต นี่ขนาดบ้านเมืองของเรา มันยังทํากันแบบนี้ ไม่เกรงกลัวเลย ต่อมาทางผู้ประกอบการเจ้าของรถได้เดินทางมา ทางเจ้าหน้าที่ตํารวจ จึงได้ขอความร่วมมือให้ช่วยประชาสัมพันธ์พูดคุยเรื่องของการใช้รถขับรถแข่งกันในซอย และเบิ้ลรถท่อดัง จนทําให้ชาวบ้านที่เขาหลับนอนกันเดือดร้อนกันเป็นจํานวนมาก ชาวบ้านร้องเรียนกันทุกวัน เมื่อทางเจ้าของรถได้พูดคุยให้เข้าใจเหมือนจะเข้าใจแต่กลุ่มชาวอาหรับส่วนมากจะไม่ค่อยพอใจ แต่อย่างไรก็ตามทางตํารวจ ก็ต้อง ดําเนินการจับกุมต่อเนื่องเมื่อกลุ่มชาวอาหรับแก็งซิ่งยังทําตัวเป็นแก็งกวนเมืองสร้างความเดือดร้อนให้กับชาวบ้านอีก ทางตํารวจก็นิ่งนอนใจไม่ได้จะดําเนินการกับเจ้าของรถและแก็งอา หรับ ต่อไป..
Posted by รักสยาม นิวส์ on Monday, 22 July 2019
Business
Thai Government to focus on EEC projects to propel economy
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will unveil his new government’s policy statement in Parliament when it sits formally on Thursday.
Leaks to the media indicate his 12 ‘urgent’ and 12 ‘long-term’ policies will help Thailand step up to “developed-nation status” with many of the policies focussing on the Eastern Economic Corridor project.
Among the urgent policies, the sixth calls for a “future-proof” economic system by promoting target industries and developing he bio-economy, circular economy and green economy.
Meanwhile, the fifth long-term policy dictates the development of Thailand’s economy and competitive ability by using technological advancement and innovations, along with creating added value to industrial, agricultural and cultural products and services of communities using local resources and biodiversity.
The EEC project will also be tapped as a channel to distribute development opportunities to the regional level, to help reduce economic disparity and he rural-urban gap. The government is aiming to build urban communities that are modern, high-tech oriented, self-reliant and capable of becoming an economic hub in Asia through the EEC initiative, according to the policy statement.
The president of the Federation of Thai Industries, Suphan Mongkholsuthee, says the private sector wants to see the government actually carry out the policies they will announce to Parliament, especially those related to promoting target industries and the EEC.
“The government should focus on pushing the investment in mega projects’ infrastructure in EEC areas and deliver tangible results as soon as possible. Only then we can create confidence among domestic and foreign corporations to invest in high-technology industries, enhancing Thailand’s manufacturing capability in the long run.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
The new Minister of tourism and sports says tourism in Thailand is up nearly 1% (0.89% to be precise) in June year compared to last year. But as ministers bicker over the numbers – up or down – other business leaders says that tourism on the ground in Pattaya is much worse than the figures suggest.
According to ThaiVisa, the “outlook is terrible” with Vietnam presenting a “scary” proposition as a competitor for the Pattaya tourism dollar.
Despite the Tourism ministry’s report that tourism was up 0.89% in June, the National Economics and Social Development Council reports that first quarter results in Thailand showed an across the board slowdown in tourism.
From an increase of 4.3% in Q4, 2018, this plummeted to 1.8% in Q1 2019. Tourists from Australia and the Pacific, Europe and middle east were not arriving in the numbers predicted. Tourism from China dropped from a 10.5% increase in June 2018 to 1.7% increase last month.
Ekkasit Ngamphichet, a Pattaya business and tourism leader who said last week “Pattaya tourism was going down the pan” hasn’t changed his mind. In fact, he says, he is even more pessimistic than before.
He suggests that the figures coming from the government’s spin doctors were not being shown on the ground. He said that Vietnam was increasingly a rival for tourist cash. Vietnam has lots of unexplored and new tourism locations and many people are choosing to go there instead of Pattaya in particular, and Thailand in general.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Pattaya
Dongtan Beach speed bumps deter after hours racing in Jomtien
Jomtien Beach now has new speed bumps and lines painted on the roads to help deter motorbikes and cars speeding down the road along the beach late at night. The local Pattaya council has now installed speed bumps in Dongtan Beach in Jomtien to discouraging the speeding.
While vehicles are currently prohibited from 10am – 5pm daily, cars and motorbikes have been speeding through the area in the evenings creating hazards for beachgoers and joggers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
