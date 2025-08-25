Brazilian tourist detained after rooftop incident in Patong

Police intervene after early-morning chaos on popular tourist street

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of Patong Police

In the early hours of August 23, police and rescue personnel in Patong responded to an incident involving a Brazilian tourist on the roof of a massage parlour on Thaweewong Road. The sight of the tourist caused safety concerns and alarmed residents.

The Patong Police received the report at approximately 2.45am. Led by Lieutenant Colonel Chittawan Pengkaew, officers, along with the Bangla Soi Special Patrol Unit, arrived at the Sunshine Massage Parlour. They discovered the tourist, who was visibly agitated and disoriented, pacing on the rooftop.

Rescue volunteers from the Kusoldtham Phuket Foundation were summoned to assist. The officers managed to calm the man and safely escort him down. He was then taken to Patong Hospital for medical attention.

However, the tourist’s condition worsened after reaching the hospital. Reports indicated he became delirious and violent, at one point escaping from medical restraints. The hospital staff struggled to manage the situation, necessitating police intervention.

Vincent Modell, a British rescue worker with the Kusoldtham Foundation, responded to an urgent call from the hospital. Upon arrival, he observed police, ambulance personnel, and nurses stationed outside the patient’s room.

“He was evidently mentally unstable and in need of urgent care,” stated Modell. “For his safety, I opted to enter alone. While the police were ready to intervene, I believed their presence might exacerbate matters. We gently restrained him, and he was sedated without any injuries occurring.”

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

Police later confirmed the tourist was placed in custody due to his disruptive behaviour, with legal proceedings anticipated for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Nonetheless, officers emphasised that his well-being was their main concern.

Modell praised the Patong Police for their conduct. “The cells were not suitable for him. The officers demonstrated professionalism and prioritised his safety,” he commented.

As of yesterday evening, August 24, the man remained under observation at Patong Hospital, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation

Brazilian tourist detained after rooftop incident in Patong

