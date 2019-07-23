Chiang Mai airport threatens to sue Grab car driver | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai airport threatens to sue Grab car driver
PHOTO: Chiang Mai Airport surveillance camera
“The Airport Director claims that security staff were only doing their job and that Grab cars were not currently registered as public transport vehicles.”
Chiang Mai airport officials are denying a Grab car driver’s claims that officials attacked him and say counter-charges will be filed against the man.
Workpoint News report that 39 year old Grab driver, Suchart Chaipraya, has filed an official assault complaint at the Phuping Ratchanivet police station against airport officials. This incident is reported to have happened on Saturday night.
Suchart alleges that two airport officials assaulted him while he was detained at the airport on July 20. But the airport’s director Amornrak Xumsai Na Ayudhaya insists security officials had not assaulted Suchart but were “just doing their job”.
According to the Worpoint News report, Suchart arrived at the airport on Saturday around 5.55pm to pick up passengers. Officials say the car wasn’t registered to provide a pick-up service at the airport so security officials asked to inspect the vehicle. But officials say Suchart drove off with the tourists, ignoring their demands to stop. The car was stopped near Gate 5 of the passenger terminal. Officials claim that security officers tried to question him but he started to threaten them and produced a “baton”.
Security officials and airport police then tried to take him back to the airport building for questioning but Suchart refused. Police were called in but he tried to flee again and was eventually apprehended and handcuffed.
The airport director says that Mr Suchart refused to cooperate with officials and that they would file charges against him to protect the airport’s reputation and boost employee morale.
SOURCE: Workpoint News | Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai
Second hand car dealers arrested over 5 year old scam in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Daily News
Police in Chiang Mai say they have arrested a married couple involved in an alleged scam of 52 people in the northern Thailand city. The incidents were reported to police five years ago.
55 year old Anucha “Teng” Dorkmaingam and his 39 year old wife Warawee or Suthicha Suphan were arrested at a Chiang Mai restaurant.
Daily News reports that the pair had been on the run for five years after allegedly scamming people as part of their second-hand car dealership “S. Suthicha” in Tha Phor sub-district of Chiang Mai.
The couple blamed the “economy” and “being unable to pay instalments”, according to Daily News.
SOURCE: Daily News
Chiang Mai
Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide
A senior public servant from Lampang is on the run after allegedly strangling his wife then fleeing after failing to successfully hang himself from the stair handrails in his house. Lampang is a province south-east of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.
Sanook.com reports that a two page will was found on a desk in the house. Serm Ngam police responded to a call after a woman was found dead on a bed on the third floor of the building.
25 year old Rungthiwa was dressed in T-shirt and underwear. Police estimate that she had been dead for about six hours. Marks on her neck indicated she had been strangled, according to police.
The will, left on a desk, identifies the killer as 51 year old Niran. He was the head of the local tessaban in the Sop Prap district of Lampang. Police say he admitted in the note that he was the victim’s husband.
He is now on the run. The body of the victim was taken for autopsy at the Serm Ngam Hospital
SOURCE: Sanook
Chiang Mai
UPDATE: Air Force pilot killed in Chiang Mai jet training crash
PHOTO: Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson
A Royal Thai Air Force jet trainer crashed in Chiang Mai province killing a pilot and injuring one other. Eyewitnesses say the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft but one crew member was found dead near the crash scene having ejected from the crashing plane too late.
The incident happened in Tha Wang Tan of the Sarapi district at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday).
The deceased pilot, who was the instructor, has been identified as Squadron Leader Naruephol Lertkuson, . The survivor, a trainee, is Flying Officer Theerawat Khoonkhunthod. Theerawat has reportedly sustained minor injuries.
RTAF officials sealed off the site immediately and an Air Force helicopter was seen flying over the crash scene during the hour following the incident. No outsiders or members of the media were allowed to go near the crash site, according to The Nation.
RTAF spokesperson Air Marshal Phongsak Semachai says an investigation is now underway into the cause of the crash, adding the two-seater, Czech-built L-39 was making a return trip to the airfield of Wing 41 where the two pilots were assigned.
An RTAF source said that the survivor was the first to eject from the dropping aircraft, and the instructor ejected when the altitude was too low.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Two-seater Czech-built L-39
