Wave off! Phuket lifeguards issue warning after Kata beach drama

Phuket lifeguards at Kata Beach are once again pleading with holidaymakers to respect safety flags after a dramatic rescue involving two French children caught in a vicious rip current, while their parents were sunbathing.

The terrifying moment on Friday, July 11, was caught on camera and shared by Facebook user Kon La Fan, I’m poor. So I have to fight. The clip shows lifeguards using a surfboard to reach a 12 year old French boy and his younger sister, who were dragged out to sea while playing in dangerous waters.

Their parents were reportedly lounging on the beach at the time, completely unaware that their kids were in serious trouble.

Arm, a lifeguard stationed at Kata, said he noticed the children struggling in the surf and immediately sprang into action.

“They were alone and unable to get back to shore. The waves were very strong, and red flags had been placed clearly along the beach.”

Loading…

He and his team rushed into the sea and brought the children safely back to dry land.

The grateful parents later handed the lifeguards a 1,000-baht thank-you tip and were given a quick crash course in beach safety, including how to read the flag system that indicates whether it’s safe to swim.

Arm stressed that red flags mean swimming is strictly prohibited due to deadly rip currents or rough waves.

“Lifeguards are doing their best, but we need the cooperation of tourists and parents. The red flags are there for a reason.”

The rescue came during an especially hectic spell for Phuket’s lifeguards, who’ve been kept on their toes by reckless swimmers and careless tourists.

According to a report from Patong Surf Life Saving, a staggering 86 people were rescued from rip currents at Patong Beach last month alone. Three of those cases required hospital treatment.

There were also several marine stings, including from jellyfish and sea cucumbers, plus four injuries caused by shells or sharp objects, one of which also required a trip to hospital.

Eight tourists were hurt while enjoying water sports, with three taken to hospital, and six others collapsed from fainting, dizziness or asthma attacks. One case was linked to marijuana intoxication.

At night, lifeguards intercepted six tourists attempting to swim in the sea and dealt with two more requiring medical care due to intoxication, Phuket News reported.

In total, 14 people were transferred to hospital in June from Patong Beach alone.

Lifeguards say the majority of these incidents could be avoided if beachgoers followed basic safety rules, swam within marked areas, and didn’t ignore warnings flapping in the breeze.